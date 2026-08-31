Watch: Gabriel Jesus arrives in Barcelona ahead of £8.6m transfer from Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus has arrived in Barcelona ahead of his permanent transfer to the La Liga champions from Arsenal.

Over the weekend, surprise reports emerged claiming that Hansi Flick’s side have agreed to sign the 29-year-old for €10m (£8.6m).

It is understood that Jesus will sign a two-year contract which will include the option to extend by a further year, while Arsenal have also added a 20% sell-on clause to the deal, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Jesus is first required to undergo a medical and the forward has already been pictured arriving at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

??? “My knee? It’s perfect”.



Gabriel Jesus has landed in Barcelona to complete €10m plus €4m and 20% sell-on move from Arsenal.



? @victor_nahe pic.twitter.com/7RaOhGStVB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2026

According to journalist Victor Navarro, Jesus, will be presented as a new Barcelona player on Tuesday or Wednesday after completing his medical.

After posing for photos in front of reporters, Jesus said: "I am very happy. I feel like scoring lots of goals”, before adding: “The knee is perfect”.

Barca calm about Jesus’s physical condition ahead of £8.6m move

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona are 'calm' having thoroughly investigated Jesus's physical condition and having received positive feedback from club chiefs.

Jesus suffered an anterior crucial ligament injury in his left knee in January 2025 while playing for Arsenal and was sidelined for 11 months before making a full recovery - this represented the third significant knee injury of his career.

The forward previously sprained the collateral ligament in his right knee in January 2018, which forced him to miss 12 matches, before sustaining a meniscus tear and partial damage to the collateral ligament in the same knee during a World Cup win for Brazil in December 2022, which required surgery.

Jesus’s injury and fitness issues have played a major role in him falling down the pecking order at Arsenal, with both Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres now preferred ahead of him in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nevertheless, Barcelona believe that Jesus still has plenty to offer in the prime years of his career and have decided to make a move for the former Man City man, following complications with their pursuit of top target Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Jesus is set to become Barcelona's third summer signing from a Premier League club, following the arrivals of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United and Rodri from Man City.