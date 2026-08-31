Daniel Munoz gives “special” reason for joining Nottingham Forest as transfer fee, shirt number is revealed

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Colombia international Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace.

The 30-year-old has penned a three-year contract and moves to the City Ground in a deal believed to be worth £22m.

Munoz will wear the No.27 shirt for Forest and has become the club’s sixth signing of the summer after Liam Delap, Ousmane Diomande, Xaver Schlager, Steven Benda and Gustavo Sa.

The right wing-back reunites with manager Oliver Glasner after winning the Conference League, FA Cup and Community Sheild together with Crystal Palace.

“I’m really excited because I can see so much talent, Forest is a team with great players, great qualities and great skills on the pitch.” Munoz told the club’s official website. “I can’t wait to get out there so I can help my new teammates and I think that we’re going to do great things.

“The first thing is that this is a winning club. I think that when this is the expectation, the mentality, both for the management and the technical team, and for the players, this makes it special.

“It is a club that’s fought hard in recent years, it has competed hard, it got to the semi-finals of the Europa League and I think it has even greater objectives for the future, and really this is what I like about Forest, and that’s why I decided to come here.”

Glasner is one “special” reason why Munoz has joined Forest

Reunited with Oliver Glasner. ? pic.twitter.com/mv929BViG0 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 31, 2026

Sharing his thoughts in detail on Glasner as a manager and the role he played to persuade him to join Forest, Munoz added: “I think that Oliver Glasner is special.

“I have a very good relationship with him and we did big things together, it was an incredibly special period. What he did with our previous club, I have a lot of respect and a lot of admiration for him.

“He’s a tireless worker, he’s a winner, and I think that’s a part of the decision I’ve made – I know him and I know how he works, how his assistants are, and really they all have the same mentality and I’m on the same wavelength. I have a strong mentality, a winner’s mentality and this is important, obviously this is something which had a big influence on my decision to come here.

“When I work with him, I always give everything to my work, I give everything of myself. I always want to push myself maybe even beyond what I’m capable of, and this is really the special ingredient, working together with Oliver Glasner, because of the human qualities that he has, that his assistants have.

“When we get onto the pitch there’s nothing to say, it’s his way of working, his way of thinking, and of course as a trainer he always wants to take things up a notch.

“I think that this will help me to fit into the dressing room more easily, to fit in on the pitch. As a new player, it’s a lot easier for me and for my family if I join a team that’s healthy and friendly, one that’s like a family.

“I’m really excited because I can see so much talent, Forest is a team with great players, great qualities and great skills on the pitch, and I think that we’re going to do great things.”

Munoz departs Crystal Palace as a club legend

The ink is dry. ?️ pic.twitter.com/4mefRLf8eM — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 31, 2026

Munoz departs Selhurst Park after making a total of 148 appearances for Crystal Palace across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists.

Aware that Munoz had entered the final 12 months of his contract, the Eagles opened the door for the wing-back’s exit by signing Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this month.

Palace are understood to have secured a significant profit on a player they signed for just £8.5m in January 2024.

“Danny has given us many magical moments down the years and rightly earned his place in the club’s history books,” chairman Steve Parish told Palace’s official website. “Everybody at Selhurst Park thanks him for his service and wishes him well.”

Munoz is set to battle with Ola Aina for regular starts at Forest and he could make his debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground.