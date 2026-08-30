Monday’s La Liga predictions including Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano

Today's La Liga predictions include Barcelona's encounter against Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Osasuna look to make it back-to-back wins under Luis Miguel Ramis when Getafe arrive at El Sadar on Monday evening in La Liga.

Jose Bordalas's side claimed their first league win of the campaign last time out but have yet to pick up a point on the road this season, and a visit to a ground where the hosts have everything to prove makes for a compelling early-season fixture.

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Getafe

Neither side has strung together back-to-back convincing performances this season, and with Osasuna having relied on a red card to turn the tide against Celta and Getafe’s only win coming from a late Unal strike, goals look likely to be at a premium at El Sadar.

Both managers will set up to be difficult to beat, and with the head-to-head record so evenly matched, a share of the spoils once again looks the most probable outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Osasuna vs. Getafe, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Chasing a 21st consecutive home league win and yet to concede a single goal in La Liga this season, Barcelona will take some stopping when Rayo Vallecano arrive at the Spotify Camp Nou on Monday evening for a game that looks ominous for the visitors on paper.

Rayo head to Catalonia carrying just one point from their opening two games and a stadium crisis that has already forced them to play a home match away from Vallecas.

We say: Barcelona 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona have not conceded against Rayo in four successive home meetings, and a visiting side hampered by squad disruption, a stadium crisis and just one point from their opening two games are unlikely to end that sequence on Monday evening.

With Raphinha and Fermin Lopez both in outstanding early-season form and Rodri pushing for a starting role, Flick has the options to rotate without any drop in quality - and Rayo, for all their ambitions, look ill-equipped to cope with what Camp Nou will throw at them.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups