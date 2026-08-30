Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Huddersfield Town will look to extend their three-game unbeaten start to the season when they play host to Oxford United on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the U's will be aiming for back-to-back away wins after beating Stevenage in their most recent outing.

Match preview

After overseeing the final seven games of the 2025-26 season on an interim basis, Martin Drury has made a promising start to his permanent tenure, overseeing two victories and two draws in the first four competitive games of the new campaign.

Unfortunately for Huddersfield, one of those draws was followed by a penalty shootout defeat to Preston North End in the EFL Cup first round.

The Terriers have gone on to take seven points from the opening three matches of the League One season, including maximum spoils from Saturday's eventful away clash against Cambridge United.

Huddersfield conceded an 80th-minute opener before Joe Taylor netted a late brace to snatch a 2-1 victory at Abbey Stadium.

As a result of their fine start, second-placed Huddersfield only trail leaders Blackpool on goal difference as they turn their focus to consecutive home matches against Oxford United and Notts County.

The Terriers have not lost any of their last five games against Oxford, although that promising head-to-head record may have little impact on Tuesday's fixture, considering this is the first meeting between the two sides in 22 years.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Oxford boss Aaron Ramsey started his tenure with a 2-0 away defeat against Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup first round.

Ramsey has seen his side bounce back with a return of four points from their opening two matches in their first League One season since 2023-24.

Ciaron Brown scored a 95th-minute equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at home to MK Dons, before the U's picked up their first win of Ramsey's reign in their away clash with Stevenage.

The U's have not played since Gaitlin O'Donkor and Cameron Brannagan scored in the 2-1 success at the Lamex Stadium on August 22.

Oxford were due to face rivals Reading on Saturday, but that fixture was rescheduled following a request from Thames Valley Police, giving the U's plenty of time to prepare for their first trip to Huddersfield since 2003.

Tuesday's visitors have the chance to record back-to-back league victories for the first time since April 2024.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Oxford United League One form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Huddersfield are unable to call upon Cameron Ashia, Sean Roughan, Herbie Kane and Marcus McGuane due to injury.

Defender Jack Whatmough will miss a third consecutive game as he continues to recover from a minor groin issue.

Bali Mumba will serve the final game of a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the middle of August.

As for Oxford, first-choice goalkeeper Jamie Cumming will have to be assessed after being forced off in the early stages of the win over Stevenage.

Veteran shot-stopper Simon Eastwood will make his first EFL start since February 2024 if Cumming is unable to prove his fitness in time for Tuesday’s contest.

The visitors will definitely be without the services of Ruben Roosken, Frankie Kent and Jeon Jin-Woo due to injury.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Balker, Wallace, Bowat; Bronkhorst, Ledson, Harness, Smith-Sway; Sanches Fernandes, Taylor; Radulovic

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Kioso, Helik, Brown, Currie, McDonnell, Brannagan; Emakhu, Sibley, Dembele; Harris

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Oxford United

Huddersfield have claimed two wins in their first three matches of the season, and while they will face a tough test against Oxford, we think they will do enough to extend their unbeaten start with a narrow victory in front of their supporters.

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