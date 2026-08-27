Preview: Cambridge United vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Both aiming to continue positive starts to the League One season, Cambridge United and Huddersfield Town will meet at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

They have made unbeaten starts to the campaign in England's third tier, while the hosts suffered a midweek EFL Cup defeat.

Match preview

Cambridge United return to League One action aiming to continue an unbeaten start to life back in England's third tier.

The U's won promotion from League Two at the first time of asking last time around, finishing third on 82 points under Neil Harris having excelled at the back by conceding just 33 goals, 11 fewer than the league's second-best defensive record.

Harris's men immediately picked up where they left off early this season, kicking off with an EFL Cup win over Barnet and an opening league victory at home to Wigan Athletic, having led 3-0 through Kelland Watts, Louis Appere and Isaac Heath before standing strong as the visitors pulled two back in the second half.

A trip to fellow promoted side Bromley followed last weekend, and they left with a creditable point from a 1-1 draw, having led through Ben Knight and been pegged back by Victor Adeboyejo, before suffering a first defeat of the campaign on Tuesday, losing 1-0 to second-tier Millwall in the EFL Cup as Jake Cooper's early goal made the only difference.

Now with their full focus on their league bid, having shown no signs of letting up after promotion, Cambridge United will hope to continue a strong start with another home victory on Saturday.

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Their visitors also come into the third round of league fixtures with four points on the board, having enjoyed a pleasing start under new permanent management.

Huddersfield Town came into 2026-27 with the hopes of challenging for promotion back to the Championship, having failed to make the playoffs over the last two seasons, with Martin Drury at the helm on a permanent basis after he took caretaker charge as their third manager of the season late last term.

After beginning their season with a draw against Preston North End in the EFL Cup at Goodison Park and elimination following a penalty shootout loss, the Terriers' first league outing came at home to AFC Wimbledon, and they made a winning start in style with a 3-0 triumph, despite Bali Mumba's first-half red card, as Derensili Sanches Fernandes netted a first-half brace and Bojan Radulovic added a third 12 minutes from time.

A trip to newly-promoted MK Dons followed last weekend, and the Yorkshire outfit led through Joe Taylor but had to share the points as Aaron Collins drew their hosts level early in the second half.

With plenty of positives to take from their first two league games, and able to focus fully on their third-tier bid, Huddersfield Town will look to return to winning ways on Saturday and make it seven points from three matches as they look to establish themselves as frontrunners.

Cambridge United League One form:

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Huddersfield Town League One form:

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Team News

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Cambridge United are set to remain with Callum Stead, who is yet to feature since his summer arrival from Barnet, and midfielder Shane McLoughlin, who was forced off in the first half at Bromley last weekend.

Neil Harris made plenty of changes for their midweek cup tie against Millwall, and several players made strong claims to stay in the team for the league after a valiant effort, however Ben Knight and Louis Appere will compete to displace Gassan Ahadme and Sullay Kaikai and return in attack.

They fielded a back three of Mamadou Jobe, Kelland Watts and Callum Perry in their first two league games of the season, and Jobe and Perry should return from the outset after Patrick Bauer partnered Watts on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town remain unable to call on midfielders Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane and Cameron Ashia due to ongoing injuries.

Bali Mumba is back in contention after being suspended last time out, and he may return on the left-hand side in place of 19-year-old Jay Smith-Sway, while Radinio Balker, Murray Wallace and Ibane Bowat should continue in a back three with Jack Whatmough having also missed out last weekend.

Joe Taylor, who scored 11 League One goals in 21 appearances in a loan move away from the Terriers in the second half of last season, has been reintegrated up front and opened his account for the season last time out, and he and Ashley Fletcher should continue up top with support from Derensili Sanches Fernandes who netted a brace on his league debut.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Jobe, Watts, Perry; Bennett, Ball, Mpanzu, Bradshaw; Knight, Appere, Heath

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Balker, Wallace, Bowat; Bronkhorst, Ledson, Harness, Mumba; Sanches Fernandes; Fletcher, Taylor

We say: Cambridge United 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Cambridge United have impressed in the early stages following their promotion and should certainly be tough to beat in League One under Neil Harris, but we see Huddersfield Town's quality shining through in a hard-fought away win.

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