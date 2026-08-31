Newcastle transfer news: ‘£51.4m agreement reached’ to sign Arsenal-linked forward amid Nick Woltemade uncertainty

Newcastle United have reportedly reached an agreement with Lille to sign versatile forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

The Magpies have held a long-standing interest in the highly-rated 21-year-old, who elevated his game to new heights in the 2025-26 season.

Fernandez-Pardo scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 41 appearances while operating as a centre-forward, left-winger and right-winger, helping Lille finish third in Ligue 1 and qualify for the Champions League.

His impressive performances are understood to have caught the attention of several European clubs including Premier League champions Arsenal, who recently emerged as a ‘serious option’ for the Belgian.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Newcastle have agreed to sign Fernandez-Pardo for £51.4m (€60m) plus add-ons, with the player having already ‘said yes’ to the Magpies project.

The attacker is scheduled to fly to the UK today (Monday) ahead of undergoing a medical and signing his contract, before his transfer can be officially announced.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

Fernandez-Pardo arrival could facilitate Woltemade exit from Newcastle

Fernandez-Pardo is set to become Matthias Jaissle’s eighth signing of the summer and will take Newcastle’s spending towards the £200m mark.

His expected arrival will also cast doubt over the long-term future of Nick Woltemade, who has been tipped to leave just a year after his club-record £69m arrival from Stuttgart.

Woltemade made a bright start to his Newcastle career, scoring four goals in his first five Premier League appearances, but he went on to find the net just four more times in his next 28 outings, losing his regular starting spot during the second half of last season.

William Osula and Yoane Wissa have been preferred to Woltemade across Newcastle’s opening two top-flight matches this term, and the German has subsequently been linked with a potential move to Italy.

Romano claims that Juventus have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old, who wants to make the move to Turin, but negotiations over a loan fee between the two clubs remain ongoing.

All being well, Newcastle could have Fernandez-Pardo signed in time for their next Premier League match at home against Bournemouth on Saturday.