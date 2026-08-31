Gabriel Martinelli replacement: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 'weigh up' move for £25.7m rated youngster after 'talks' with Gunners manager

Arsenal are close to completing a late overhaul of their attacking options as the transfer deadline looms on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta has been diligently searching the European market for reinforcements following the departure of several key players from his forward line.

The North London outfit have already secured the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge to fill the gap left by Leandro Trossard’s transfer to Besiktas.

However, the expected departures of Gabriel Martinelli to Al Hilal and Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona have prompted the recruitment team to seek additional signings.

The defending Premier League champions are now aiming to bring in a talented Belgian international to enhance their tactical framework.

Arsenal 'weighing up' Fofana transfer

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According to David Ornstein, the Gunners are considering a move to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

The 21-year-old has established himself on the radar of the Premier League club and is understood to have already held direct conversations with Arteta.

Fofana reportedly represents a viable market opportunity following the French side's narrow miss of qualification for the Champions League league phase.

The talented forward joined the Ligue 1 club from Gent in January 2024 and remains under a long-term contract until the summer of 2028.

Fofana progressed through the youth ranks in his native Belgium before making a successful transition to French football.

Could Fofana replace Gabriel Martinelli?

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Replacing the departing Martinelli will require significant financial investment and careful planning from the Arsenal hierarchy.

Fofana, valued at €30m (£25.7m) by Transfermarkt, represents an exciting prospect, having recorded 19 goals across 83 appearances for Lyon in all competitions.

He has demonstrated his attacking quality this season by finding the net against Fenerbahce and Toulouse during their opening fixtures.

The North London outfit previously explored a move for Vinicius Junior before the Brazilian star committed his future to Real Madrid.