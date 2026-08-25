Chelsea vs. Luton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Premier League meets League One in the EFL Cup second round on Thursday night as Chelsea welcome Luton Town to Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso kick-started his reign as Blues boss with a victory as his team secured a 3-2 top-flight win away against Fulham on Monday.

As for Jack Wilshere's Hatters, they preserved their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 campaign by rescuing a point in a 2-2 league draw with Notts County last Saturday.

Both teams now shift their attention to the EFL Cup, and here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 47

Chelsea wins: 21

Draws: 12

Luton Town wins: 14

Chelsea and Luton Town have played against each other a total of 47 times across all competitions, and it is the Blues who boast the stronger head-to-head record having posted 21 wins to the Hatters' 14.

January 1927 was the very first time that these two clubs butted heads in an FA Cup third-round tie held at Stamford Bridge. Albert Thain and Robert Hamilton Turnbull both scored twice to help Chelsea claim an emphatic 4-0 home win. However, Luton got their revenge eight years later as they prevailed by 2-0 scoreline in a third-round replay.

The two teams have since played each other three times in the FA Cup and Chelsea have won all three by an aggregate score of 7-3 between 1994 and 2022. Meanwhile, Thursday's fixture between the Blues and the Hatters represents their first meeting in the EFL Cup.

Between the mid-1950s and 1990, Chelsea and Luton regularly faced each other in either the old Division One or Division Two, with the former winning eight of the first 13 league encounters 9D3 L2) and scoring 2+ goals on each occasion.

However, the tables soon turned in Luton's favour, as they recorded nine wins and seven draws across 22 league meetings (L6) over a 25-year period.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Chelsea and Luton have only ever played against each other twice during the 2023-24 campaign, with the former completing the double and netting six goals in the process.

Two strikes from Raheem Sterling and a goal from Nicolas Jackson secured a comfortable 3-0 home win for Chelsea in what was Mauricio Pochettino's first competitive match as the club's head coach.

The West Londoners then held off a Hatters fightback to claim a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road in December 2023. Cole Palmer (2) and Noni Madueke were on the scoresheet for Chelsea, before ex-Blues midfielder Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo netted two late goals for the hosts.

Previous meetings

Dec 30, 2023: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2023: Chelsea 3-0 Luton Town (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2022: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea (FA Cup)

Jan 24, 2021: Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town (FA Cup)

Apr 09, 1994: Chelsea 2-0 Luton Town (FA Cup)

Dec 28, 1991: Luton Town 2-0 Chelsea (Division One)

Aug 31, 1991: Chelsea 4-1 Luton Town (Division One)

Apr 06, 1991: Chelsea 3-3 Luton Town (Division One)

Feb 18, 1991: Chelsea 1-1 (4-1 on pens) Luton Town (Full Members' Cup)

Dec 29, 1990: Luton Town 2-0 Chelsea (Division One)

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