Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo 'on verge' of accepting £59.9m offer for attacker

Aston Villa have allegedly made a £59.9m offer for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

With Ollie Watkins expected to leave Villa Park before the end of the summer transfer window, Unai Emery is in the market for a suitable replacement.

On Tuesday, it was claimed that Villa have made an offer to sign a proven Premier League forward.

However, with that proposal being rejected out of hand, it has seemingly left Villa to focus their efforts on Jackson, who has previously worked with Emery at Villarreal.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Villa have decided to press ahead with a formal bid for the Senegal international

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Chelsea ready to sell Jackson to Aston Villa

The report alleges that the West Midlands outfit have offered €70m (£59.91m) for the 25-year-old.

Chelsea's owners BlueCo are said to be 'on the verge' of accepting the proposal, which includes add-ons.

That is despite the offer falling short of their alleged £65m asking price for a player who has contributed 31 goals and 12 assists from 80 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.

While Jackson is yet to agree personal terms with Villa, the perception is that he will take the opportunity to reunite with Emery.

Meanwhile, the same journalist says that Villa offered €22m (£18.83m) for Mateta.

© Imago / Sportimage

Watkins, Jackson sagas coming to an end?

If Villa are prepared to break their transfer record to sign Jackson, it essentially means that they are ready to give the green light to the sale of Watkins.

Chelsea have already moved on from Jackson, with their attacking players shining in a 3-2 win at Fulham on Monday night.

BlueCo are doubling their money on a player who also generated a £14m loan fee from Bayern Munich last summer.

Meanwhile, providing that Jackson agrees to move to Villa, Emery is getting a like-for-like replacement for Watkins and a player who can also play off the flank.