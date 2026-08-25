Liam Delap transfer news: Romano reveals forward's 'decision' after Oliver Glasner talks

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Chelsea striker Liam Delap.

The 23-year-old forward has endured a frustrating spell at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ipswich Town for £30m last summer.

Delap recently found himself completely frozen out of the first-team picture under Xabi Alonso and was omitted from the squad for Monday's 3-2 victory against Fulham.

Chelsea have been actively attempting to offload the attacker to trim their bloated senior squad before the fast-approaching transfer deadline.

A resolution now appears imminent as the East Midlands outfit prepare to finalise a permanent transfer.

Forest 'agree £45m fee' for Delap

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According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have successfully agreed a financial package worth approximately £45m for the English striker.

The journalist confirmed that the player has already said yes to the ambitious sporting project at the City Ground.

Delap was reportedly heavily convinced to join the club following positive direct conversations with Forest head coach Oliver Glasner.

A comprehensive medical examination has already been booked as the relevant executives prepare to proceed with the formal administrative steps.

The proposed switch represents a significant statement of intent from the Tricky Trees as they look to heavily bolster their attacking options.

How will Delap fit into Glasner's plans?

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Glasner recently confirmed his desire to secure two more high-quality signings before the summer window officially closes next week.

The Austrian tactician has successfully implemented a dynamic three-man defensive system that heavily relies on powerful transitional play.

Delap has the requisite physical presence and relentless work rate to seamlessly thrive within this demanding tactical framework.

The striker's impending arrival will provide essential competition for established forwards Chris Wood and Igor Jesus throughout a gruelling domestic campaign.

If the remaining paperwork is processed smoothly, the attacker could even be available for their upcoming Premier League trip to Liverpool.