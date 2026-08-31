Lamine Camara to Chelsea: Blues receive 'major boost' after Monaco boss' instructive transfer hint

Chelsea are presently evaluating their engine room alternatives in the run-up to deadline day, bracing themselves for a massive potential exit.

Enzo Fernandez finds himself at the centre of intense speculation regarding a blockbuster move to Manchester City, where he could link up once again with ex-boss Enzo Maresca.

Conspicuous by his absence from the matchday squad against Brighton on Sunday, the Argentine World Cup 2022 winner has only poured more fuel on the fire surrounding his Stamford Bridge future.

As a direct result, the Chelsea hierarchy have pinpointed Monaco talisman Lamine Camara as their top priority to reinforce the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has cemented a reputation as a commanding force in Ligue 1, boasting the exact all-action profile that the West London club's top brass are searching for.

Camara to Chelsea: Monaco boss concedes "anything is possible"

© Imago / PsnewZ

The Principality outfit are fiercely determined to hold on to their star man, issuing a strong statement of intent by naming him in the starting XI for their recent 2-0 triumph over Marseille.

Playing the entirety of the match, Camara delivered an awe-inspiring individual masterclass to ensure his side took maximum points.

In the aftermath of that eye-catching win, Monaco gaffer Filipe Luis made no secret of his immense appreciation for the midfielder, reiterating a desperate desire to keep him on the books.

Nevertheless, the ex-Chelsea full-back acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the market, admitting that circumstances could change before the window slams shut.

“I hope to keep him," said Filipe Luis via The Standard. “You see the player that he is – unbelievable. Until the end of the transfer window, anything can happen.

Can Chelsea pull off a cut-price coup?

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The source above further indicates that a deal to bring the Senegal international to the capital could be rubber-stamped for a fee in the region of £38.5m.

The proposed branded price tag is seen by some in France as absurdly cheap, pointing to the relentless quality the player exhibits week in, week out.

Landing a midfielder of Camara's talent for such a nominal sum would go down as an unbelievable piece of business for the Premier League heavyweights, particularly as they seek to balance the books.

Known for his tireless engine, Camara potentially brings a thrilling blend of physical prowess and tactical nous, tailor-made for the rigorous demands of the English top flight.