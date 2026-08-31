Fulham news: Cottagers 'working' to reunite Alvaro Arbeloa with third signing from Real Madrid

Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Manuel Angel.

The Cottagers have made a disappointing start to the Premier League season, falling to back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Sunderland.

Their poor start has only highlighted the need to bring in further reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday at 11pm.

They have been linked with moves for Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu and versatile Roma attacker Matias Soule.

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Fulham pushing for Angel transfer

However, they are not restricting their late business to the defence and final third, with the Cottagers seemingly keen to bolster their midfield, despite recruiting Shea Charles from Southampton earlier this month.

According to The Telegraph, Fulham are 'working' on a deal to make Angel their third signing from Real Madrid this summer.

There is a belief that Los Blancos will ask for around £4m for a player who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Cottagers have already reunited Arbeloa with attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios and striker Gonzalo Garcia.

Like Palacios and Garcia, Arbeloa handed Angel his first-team debut earlier this year after previously working with the 22-year-old during his time coaching in Real Madrid's academy system.

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Who is Manuel Angel?

Angel is a central midfielder who is also capable of playing in a slightly deeper role when required.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid's youth system from Sevilla in 2018 and has gone on to make 85 competitive appearances for the club's B team.

Angel made seven first-team appearances under Arbeloa's watch last term, but he failed to feature in the first two games of the 2026-27 season.

The former Spain youth international is unlikely to gain any meaningful minutes under Jose Mourinho and is now at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly.

A move to Fulham would offer him the chance to compete for a starting spot with Charles, Sander Berge, Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney.