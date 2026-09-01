Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Julian Alvarez pursuit, £25.7m Gabriel Martinelli replacement, latest Deadline Day updates

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Mikel Arteta's current crop have been celebrating their 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Monday, but will they be joined by any late arrivals on September 1?

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Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on Deadline Day?

Gabriel Jesus has landed in Barcelona ahead of completing an £8.6m permanent move from Arsenal, with the Brazilian pictured at the airport before undergoing his medical.

The Catalan club turned to Jesus after Atletico Madrid refused to sell Julian Alvarez, leaving Arsenal's own long-running pursuit of the Argentine at a dead end.

Jesus is understood to have signed a two-year contract with an option for a third, with Arsenal inserting a 20% sell-on clause into the deal.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are believed to be weighing up a late move for Lyon winger Malick Fofana as a possible replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, who is closing in on his own exit to Al-Hilal.

Mikel Arteta is understood to have held direct talks with the 21-year-old, who is valued at around £25.7m and has scored 19 goals in 83 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

Arsenal had also been reported to be considering a late attempt to hijack Tottenham's move for Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, though that interest appears to have been overtaken by Manchester City's own accelerated agreement with the Toffees.

Martinelli's departure would become Arsenal's sixth first-team exit of the summer, following Karl Hein, Christian Norgaard, Reiss Nelson, Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, with reports suggesting further movement is still possible before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

Jesus arrives in Catalonia having fallen down Arteta's pecking order following a third significant knee injury of his career, with both Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres now preferred as central striker options.

Arsenal's chase of Fofana is understood to be motivated partly by the club's failed pursuit of Vinicius Junior earlier in the window, with the Belgium international seen as a similarly direct alternative on the left flank.

Elsewhere, Fabio Vieira's exit to Hamburg is expected to go through imminently, while Ethan Nwaneri is the subject of interest from both Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce.