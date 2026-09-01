Tottenham transfer news LIVE: £75m Mykhaylo Mudryk agreement, Tosin Adarabioyo deal, latest Deadline Day updates

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Deadline Day!

Having lost both of their Premier League games without scoring so far in 2026-27, the Lilywhites' record-breaking summer of spending should show no signs of slowing down as the cut-off point approaches.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Tottenham done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on Deadline Day?

Tottenham are reportedly set to sign both Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhaylo Mudryk from Chelsea before Tuesday's deadline, with Adarabioyo joining for a fixed fee of around £7m and Mudryk arriving on loan with an option to buy.

Roberto De Zerbi is reuniting with Mudryk, who he previously worked with at Shakhtar Donetsk and has described as his "son".

Elsewhere, Tottenham's proposed deal to offload Richarlison back to Everton is now in serious doubt after Manchester City agreed a £65m Iliman Ndiaye deal, threatening to unravel the connected deal that would have sent the Brazilian in the opposite direction.

Richarlison released an emotional statement insisting he alone will decide his future, writing that he will remain "at the club's disposal" regardless of how the situation unfolds.

Kevin Danso's proposed move to Sunderland is back under discussion after Spurs reopened talks having initially rejected the Black Cats' opening offer for the defender.

Pape Sarr is understood to have agreed personal terms with Juventus over a proposed loan move, though the two clubs are still negotiating whether the deal includes an obligation to buy.

All three exits stem from a squad shuffle confirmed by De Zerbi, who revealed that Richarlison, Danso and Sarr have all asked to leave before the market closes.

Sarr's proposed exit follows increased competition in Tottenham's midfield following the arrivals of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali earlier in the window, leaving De Zerbi with senior options even if all three departures are completed before the deadline.