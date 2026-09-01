Liverpool transfer news LIVE: Cody Gakpo decision, £30m Trey Nyoni bid rejected, latest Deadline Day updates

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Liverpool transfer news blog on Deadline Day!

The Reds got their man on Monday, announcing the £123m signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, but fans still want more before the 11pm deadline hits.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Liverpool done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Liverpool transfer headlines

Liverpool transfer news today: What's happening on Deadline Day?

Liverpool have rejected an £80m bid from Manchester City for Cody Gakpo, opting to keep the forward rather than accept a late financial windfall.

The decision leaves City needing to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements, with reports suggesting there was deep anxiety at Anfield over finding a replacement so late in the window.

Meanwhile, the Reds' pursuit of Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr continues, with Liverpool understood to be preparing a third bid worth up to £75m after two previous offers were turned down.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh and Stuttgart's Jamie Leweling remain alternative targets, as Liverpool assess all three options before Tuesday's deadline.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have rejected a £30m bid from Nottingham Forest for young midfielder Trey Nyoni, with the club instead planning to open contract talks with the 19-year-old.

However, Harvey Elliott is set to join Valencia on a season-long loan, following teammate Stefan Bajcetic's permanent departure to Celta Vigo.

Liverpool have also agreed a 2027 deal for Saint-Etienne teenager Djylian N'Guessan, who will continue playing in France for a season before officially joining, alongside a similar arrangement in place for Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans.