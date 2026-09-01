Liverpool transfer news: Harvey Elliott set to follow Stefan Bajcetic to La Liga as Liverpool 'agree' loan exit

Spanish side Valencia have reached an agreement with Valencia over a loan deal for Harvey Elliott.

The 23-year-old was expected to kick off after starring in England's triumphant Under-21 European Championship campaign in 2025.

Unfortunately for Elliott, his progression was halted by a disastrous loan stint at Aston Villa, which included obligation-to-buy conditions that limited him to just nine appearances after Unai Emery's side decided against a £35m permanent deal.

Elliott returned to Liverpool in the summer and featured in five pre-season friendlies, but it soon became clear that he would not feature in Andoni Iraola's plans for the season.

| Vídeo @DepCOPEValencia | ?



? HARVEY ELLIOTT, ya en VALENCIA



?? “Espero poder devolver al @valenciacf al fútbol europeo”



?️ “Todo se ha hecho muy rápido”



? “Jugaré donde me digan pero soy más efectivo jugando de mediapunta” pic.twitter.com/VPgOdOHEdk — Deportes COPE Valencia (@DepCOPEValencia) August 31, 2026

Elliott to complete Liverpool loan exit

According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Liverpool have agreed a deal with Valencia for Elliott to head to La Liga on a season-long loan.

The two clubs are now finalising the paperwork for the proposed deal that does not contain an option to buy.

Elliott has already arrived in Spain to undergo his medical before being unveiled as the newest member of Carlos Corberan's side.

The former England Under-21 international will link up with his new teammates ahead of Sunday's clash with Barcelona at Mestalla.

Stefan Bajcetic has completed a permanent transfer from Liverpool to Celta Vigo.



Everyone at LFC wishes Stefan the best of luck for the future ❤️



? https://t.co/YkjVQ2fnnM pic.twitter.com/NukRuLVBEk — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2026

Elliott to follow Bajcetic to La Liga

Elliott is set to join Valencia not long after his Liverpool teammate, Stefan Bajcetic, completed a permanent transfer to Celta Vigo.

The 21-year-old has returned to the Galician side five-and-a-half years after leaving for Liverpool.

Bajcetic subsequently spent time out on loan at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas, but injuries dented his hopes of establishing himself in the Liverpool first team.

As a result, the midfielder was restricted to just 22 first-team appearances for the Merseyside club.