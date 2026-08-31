Preview: Burton Albion vs AFC Wimbledon - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to climb into League One's top six, Burton Albion will welcome AFC Wimbledon to Pirelli Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brewers are aiming to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Dons are looking to build on their victory.

Match preview

Gary Bowyer's Burton were involved in a relegation battle for much of 2025-26, and after finishing 17th - just five points clear of the drop zone - they will be desperate to avoid another fight for survival.

To that end, the Brewers made a commendable start to this term, drawing 1-1 with Stevenage in their opener before downing giants Leicester City 2-1 on August 22.

However, Bowyer's side fell to their first League One loss of the campaign on Saturday, surrendering all three points in a 2-1 beating by Notts County.

Some might highlight that Albion were only undone by a late penalty that day, but the stats show that Burton mustered just one shot on target compared to the Magpies' nine, and the manager admitted his team "Were not good enough with the ball."

In his post-match comments, Bowyer also added that he was "Looking forward to the response," and considering the Brewers are unbeaten in 11 competitive matches against Wimbledon (six wins, five draws), a run that goes back to September 2014, fans will be, too.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Johnnie Jackson's Wimbledon were also embroiled in a relegation battle last term, and while they began 2026-27 in poor fashion, supporters have been given reason for optimism.

The Dons secured their first League one win of the season on Sunday, running out 1-0 victors against Wigan Athletic, courtesy of an 88th-minute winner from Myles Hippolyte.

That triumph lifted Jackson's men up to 14th in the table, where they are now just two points behind the top six, knowing that another win in midweek could drastically change the perception of their campaign so far.

In order to do so, Wimbledon will need to prove that their success was not a one-off, but it remains to be seen if they can, considering they have failed to score in three of their last five matches.

To make matters worse, the Dons have been beaten in each of their three away matches this season, conceding seven goals and finding the back of the net just once in the process.

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly, Sports Press Photo, Alamy

Burton will be without centre-back Curtis Tilt on Wednesday, given that he is suspended after being sent off against Notts last time out.

In his absence, Bowyer could opt for a defensive trio of Toby Sibbick, Finn Delap and Emeka Adiele, flanked by wing-backs Kyran Lofthouse and Jack Armer.

Further forward, summer signing Gbemi Arubi is sidelined as he recovers from an injury that has held him back from making a Brewers debut, so 18-year-old Zac Scutt could start up top.

As for Wimbledon, they look set to continue with Isaac Ogundere, Dan Sweeney and Ryan Johnson in front of goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, while James Tilley and Steve Seddon provide width from wing-back.

Elsewhere, a three-man unit of Zack Nelson, Alistair Smith and Myles Hippolyte should be on hand to start in the centre of the park this week, platforming a strike partnership of Aron Sasu and Jayden Stockley.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Delap, Adiele; Lofthouse, Evans, Krubally, Armer; Chauke, Webster; Scutt

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

McDonnell; Ogundere, Sweeney, Johnson; Tilley, Nelson, Smith, Hippolyte, Seddon; Browne, Stockley

We say: Burton Albion 2-0 AFC Wimbledon

Burton may have lost last time out, but their record against Wimbledon suggests that they could bounce back with a bang this week.

Sunday saw Wimbledon win for the first time in League One this season, yet they have struggled on the road, losing every one of their away matches in 2026-27 so far.

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