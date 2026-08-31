Brentford transfer news: Bees among three Premier League clubs 'exploring' move for 12-goal prospect

Brentford are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs interested in Lausanne Sport striker Omar Janneh.

After starting his youth career with Espanyol and Granada, Janneh joined Atletico Madrid in 2022, going on to score 11 goals in 44 appearances for the B team.

Janneh also netted six times in 10 UEFA Youth League games, but he joined Lausanne in January without making a single appearance for the Atletico senior side.

The Spanish youngster has impressed in his short time in Switzerland, netting 12 goals in 26 competitive matches.

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Brentford exploring Janneh swoop

As a result of his goalscoring return, Janneh is attracting interest from three Premier League clubs ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, Brentford are among the clubs who are exploring a potential move for the 20-year-old striker.

The Bees are seemingly open to bolstering Keith Andrews's centre-forward options, which currently include Igor Thiago and Callum Wilson.

The report claims that Lausanne value Janneh around the £10m mark and are reluctant to sanction his departure in the current transfer window.

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Newcastle, Palace in mix for Janneh

In addition to Brentford, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are in the mix for Janneh's signature.

The Magpies are at risk of being left light in the centre-forward department, with Nicke Woltemade believed to be in talks over a move to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Palace are likely to be scouring the market for potential striker options after experiencing another transfer window where Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Outside of the Premier League, Janneh is also said to be attracting interest from Borussia Monchengladbach, Freiburg, Hoffenheim, Anderlecht and Monaco.