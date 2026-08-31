Liverpool transfer news: Reds reject '£30m' Trey Nyoni bid from Premier League club

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a £30m proposal from Nottingham Forest for midfielder Trey Nyoni.

Forest recruited Xaver Schlager on a free transfer earlier this summer, but they are still keen to bring in another central midfielder before Tuesday's deadline.

They seemingly feel they are a player light in the engine room following Elliot Anderson's big-money move to Manchester City.

The Tricky Trees have identified Nyoni as a potential target, although their pursuit may already be over.

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Liverpool reject Forest's Nyoni bid

That is because The Athletic are reporting Liverpool have rejected a £30m transfer bid from Forest for the England youth international.

Oliver Glasner's side proposed a guaranteed £25m fee, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Liverpool informed Forest they have no interest in selling the 19-year-old at this late stage of the window, especially as they feel he will enjoy more playing time at Anfield following Curtis Jones's departure to Inter Milan.

The report claims that Liverpool are expected to start talks over a fresh contract to match his growing role in the first-team set-up.

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What has Iraola said about Nyoni's role this season?

The young midfielder has featured in 21 competitive senior games since joining Liverpool from Leicester City in 2023.

Nyoni recently made his first appearance of the 2026-27 season, coming off the bench as a late substitute in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will continue to give Nyoni playing opportunities after being impressed with his work in pre-season.

"I'm very happy with Trey. Very, very happy," Iraola said ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

"He has been very good in pre-season, not only in the games. When he trains with us, he's facing top-level players and he's at the level.

"So I have no doubts for Trey. He will be very valuable this season for us and I hope he plays a lot and he gives the level that I see everyday in training."

Nyoni will hope to get more first-team minutes under his belt when Liverpool travel to Portman Road for Friday's Premier League encounter against Ipswich Town.