Who is Djylian N'Guessan? Liverpool 'agree' 2027 transfer for Eli Junior Kroupi 2.0

Liverpool have reportedly struck an agreement to sign Saint-Etienne attacker Djylian N'Guessan, who will join the Reds in the summer of 2027.

Andoni Iraola's side have less than 48 hours to complete any further business for the summer transfer window, ahead of the 11pm deadline on Tuesday, September 1.

Liverpool are about to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola, who has been undergoing his medical at the AXA Training Centre on Monday and will soon be unveiled as Iraola's newest recruit.

The Reds have not given up hope of signing Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr either, while the Anfield faithful are also calling for a new midfielder to be signed before the market slams shut.

However, the Liverpool board are instead looking to the future, as Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old Saint-Etienne striker N'Guessan.

Liverpool 'agree deal' for Djylian N'Guessan

© Iconsport / Loic Baratoux

The 2008-born striker has also been given permission to undergo his medical with the Merseyside giants, but he will not link up with the squad straight away and will instead stay at Saint-Etienne for one more season.

Romano's 'Here we go' follows earlier reports from French outlet FootMercato, who claimed that Liverpool were in 'advanced negotiations' to bring the France Under-20 international to the Premier League.

Saint-Etienne supposedly made 'no secret' that the door was open for N'Guessan to leave the club this summer, as the teenager had entered the final year of his contract with the Ligue 2 outfit.

N'Guessan will represent one of two up-and-coming 2027 arrivals for Liverpool, who are also on the verge of concluding a deal for 18-year-old Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans to join next year.

Who is Liverpool-bound Djylian N'Guessan?

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A product of the Saint-Etienne youth system since 2015, N'Guessan made his mark at youth level with the second-tier French club, coming up with eight goals in 13 matches for their Under-19 side.

N'Guessan has since earned 13 senior appearances for Saint-Etienne, whom he scored his first goal for in a 3-1 Coupe de France win over Quetigny in November 2025, after starting three Ligue 1 games for the club two seasons ago.

Standing at 5ft 11in, N'Guessan primarily plays as a number nine but is comfortable operating in all areas of the frontline, also functioning as a left and right winger for Saint-Etienne so far.

Youth football expert Bence Bocsak has compared N'Guessan to Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi, hailing his technical quality, finishing ability, defensive work-rate and competence with both feet.

Tottenham Hotspur were previously credited with an interest in N'Guessan, but the youngster is now set to rub shoulders with Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak at Anfield from 2027 onwards.