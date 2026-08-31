Preview: Kilmarnock vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

Still searching for their first Scottish Premiership points of the new season, Kilmarnock welcome St Mirren to Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

While Killie sit rock bottom of the table after three matches, the Saints in second are currently the closest challengers to reigning champions Celtic at the summit following an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Match preview

Kilmarnock are the only Scottish Premiership side who have started the 2026-27 season with three consecutive defeats, with losses to St Johnstone (4-3) and Celtic (5-1) followed by a humbling 4-0 home defeat to Dundee United last weekend.

A total of 13 goals have been conceded by the East Ayrshire-based outfit, at least six more than any other team, but head coach Neil McCann still ‘completely believes’ in his squad which is “more than good enough to start picking up wins”.

While the new-season optimism has quickly evaporated from the Kilmarnock supporters, there is reason for the club to be optimistic of success on Wednesday, as Killie are unbeaten in their last four league encounters with St Mirren (W3 D1), scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

McCann steered Killie to back-to-back Premiership wins over St Mirren earlier this year, with a 4-3 home triumph in February followed by a 3-0 away victory in May, results which helped the club finish one place and six points above the Saints in the 2025-26 table.

St Mirren suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat against Rangers in their most recent away match in the second round of the Scottish League Cup, before they were denied all three Premiership points by Motherwell in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

The Saints were seemingly on the cusp of claiming a 3-2 comeback victory in Paisley after goals from Paul Nsio, Declan John and Samuel Ramos wiped out Motherwell’s early lead. However, Jardell Kanga netted a 93rd-minute equaliser for the visitors to snatch a point from a topsy-turvy contest.

Despite admitting post-match that it was “a sore one” to see his St Mirren side drop points in that manner, manager Craig McLeish is confident that his team “can go and achieve something” if they show the same “level of quality and energy” throughout the campaign.

After finishing down in ninth place in the Premiership last season, St Mirren currently sit second having picked up seven points from their opening three games this term. They travel to Rugby Park this week seeking to end a 14-game winless league run away against Kilmarnock – not since May 2013 have they celebrated victory in front of the Killie crowd (3-1).

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

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Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

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St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

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St Mirren form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / eric mccowat/Alamy Live News

Kilmarnock are set to be without defensive stalwart Robbie Deas, who was forced off in the first half of the defeat to Dundee United with an ankle injury.

However, Djenairo Daniels recovered from a long-term injury to feature as a second-half substitute last time out, and he could be ready to start against St Mirren, potentially replacing either Joe Hugill or Tyreece John-Jules up front.

Cathal McCarthy and Joni Meier both made their debuts in defence last time out and will hope to retain their starting spots, while George Stanger, Jamie Brandon, Johnly Yfeko and Bailey Rice are all pushing for recalls.

As for St Mirren, Marcus Fraser and Killian Phillips both missed last weekend’s match with knocks and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Louis Jackson was recently signed from Manchester United and the defender will be hoping to make his full debut, following in the footsteps of fellow new recruits Calvin Ramsay and Nikolas Agrafiotis who both started against Motherwell.

Samuel Ramos and Killian Phillips have scored a team-high four goals each in all competitions this term, and both players are set to continue in advanced midfield positions.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Meier, McCarthy, Stanger, Schjonning-Larsen; McKenzie, O’Hara, Tshibola, Kiltie; Daniels, Hugill

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

Chapman; Ramsay, Gogic, Jackson, John; Nsio, Carr; Ramos, Mochrie, Kabia; Agrafiotis

We say: Kilmarnock 1-2 St Mirren

Kilmarnock must drastically improve defensively if they are to come away with a positive result from this encounter, though they can at least take comfort from their historically strong home record against their midweek opponents.

However, St Mirren have made a largely positive start to the new campaign, and they will firmly back themselves to exploit their hosts' rearguard frailties and outscore them en route to claiming all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.