Preview: Burnley vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Struggling to adapt to life back in the Championship, Burnley welcome Middlesbrough to Turf Moor on Wednesday night as they search for their first league win under new manager Nicky Hayen.

The Clarets were thrashed 4-1 by Norwich City on Saturday and finished the contest with 10 men, while Boro returned to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Match preview

Led by Scott Parker for much of last season, Burnley suffered an immediate return to the Championship after finishing 19th in the Premier League with just 22 points from 38 matches.

Mike Jackson took interim charge for the final four games, his second spell in the role in the space of four years, before being replaced by Belgian coach Hayen, who arrived in Lancashire following spells in charge of Club Brugge and Genk.

Despite being widely tipped to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League, Burnley have struggled to match those expectations and head into their fourth Championship fixture still searching for their first league victory.

The Clarets began the campaign with a penalty-shootout win over Notts County in the League Cup, followed by a 2-2 home draw against fellow relegated side West Ham United, but they have since lost to West Brom, exited the cup and suffered a heavy defeat at Norwich.

Their afternoon at Carrow Road quickly descended into chaos, with Burnley two goals down inside the opening five minutes and 3-0 behind by the 21st minute before eventually losing 4-1, while goalscorer Josh Laurent was sent off late on after picking up a second yellow card.

The result also extended an unwanted run for Burnley, who have now won just one of their last 32 league matches dating back to November 1, the worst record of any side currently competing in the top four tiers of English football.

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As for visiting Middlesbrough, they have made an encouraging start to the 2026-27 campaign after suffering playoff heartbreak against Hull City at Wembley in May.

Since that defeat, Kim Hellberg's side have strengthened in several key areas as they look to go one better and secure a return to the Premier League for the first time in a decade.

Tottenham duo Ashley Phillips and Will Lankshear have arrived to bolster the defence and attack, while Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek joined following a successful loan spell at Bristol City last season, with the trio helping to make an immediate impact during Boro's strong start.

Middlesbrough have won four of their five matches in all competitions, with League Cup victories over Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers sandwiching an opening-day Championship success against newly promoted Lincoln City.

Their only defeat came away to Blackburn Rovers, but Hellberg's men responded by beating Doncaster in the cup before returning to league action with a 3-1 victory over West Brom on Saturday.

Lankshear was the star of the show, scoring twice to take his tally to six goals in five first five appearances since moving north, suggesting Boro may have found the goalscoring threat they need to mount another promotion challenge.

With Burnley competing in the Premier League last season, Wednesday's meeting will be the first between the sides since they played out a goalless draw in December 2024.

Burnley Championship form:

Burnley form (all competitions):

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Burnley came through Saturday's humbling defeat without any fresh injury concerns, but Hayen will be forced into at least one change with Laurent suspended following his red card at Carrow Road.

The Clarets will also remain without Josh Cullen and Lyle Foster, with the former having been sidelined since December with a cruciate ligament injury.

Captain Kyle Walker is expected to retain his place in defence, while changes could be made in attack amid reports that striker Zian Flemming is attracting interest ahead of the transfer deadline.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, will also be unable to name an unchanged side after suffering an injury during Saturday's win over West Brom.

New arrival Jeremy Sarmiento, who was on loan at the Riverside last season, was withdrawn after just 40 minutes at the weekend and is expected to miss the trip to Turf Moor.

With the Ecuador international unavailable, Maximilian Arfsten could be handed a starting role, while Lankshear is expected to lead the line after his impressive start to life at Boro.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Walker, Ahemedhodzic, Alleyne, Roberts; Mejbri, Ramsey; B. Larsen, Edwards, Satpaev; Hountondji

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, N. Borges; Morris, Peart-Harris; Whittaker, McGree, Arfsten; Lankshear

We say: Burnley 1-2 Middlesbrough

Both sides began the campaign with promotion ambitions, but their early season form could hardly have been more different.

Middlesbrough's momentum and Lankshear's goalscoring form should give them the edge, and we expect Boro to claim a third Championship win in four matches at Turf Moor.

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