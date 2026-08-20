Preview: Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to banish the Lancashire demons of last season, Blackburn Rovers welcome promotion-chasing Middlesbrough to Ewood Park for a Championship match on Saturday afternoon.

The relegation-tipped Rovers picked up a respectable point at the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, whilst Boro commenced their second-tier campaign with a narrow success over Lincoln City.

Match preview

Finishing in a lowly 20th spot last season and struggling to recruit to Tony Mowbray's liking this summer, Blackburn Rovers are one of the favourites for Championship relegation, however, the Lancashire side impressed on the opening night last week.

Following Marshall Munetsi's opener for Wolves, Rovers raced into a 2-1 lead with goals either side of the half-time whistle, before the recently-relegated hosts snatched a late point courtesy of a Raul Jimenez penalty in added time.

Netting at Molineux to put Blackburn ahead in the 48th minute last Friday night, Icelander Andri Gudjohnsen has scored in consecutive matches at the beginning of 2026-27, keeping last season's leading marksman Yuki Ohashi on the bench.

After respectable results at Burton Albion and Wolves in the EFL Cup and Championship, Mowbray's men play at Ewood Park for the first time this season, with Rovers winning just four of their 23 second-tier contests at the venue in 2025-26.

Blackburn have looked to address those home issues with a new playing surface and a pair of fresh faces, with speedster Jayden Fevrier and midfielder Sam Morsy in line to make their Ewood Park debuts on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Heralded by many as the missing piece in Middlesbrough's promotion jigsaw, summer signing Will Lankshear has certainly lived up to Teesside expectations so far, scoring all of his team's three goals this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man netted the only goal of the EFL Cup contest against Wrexham to send Boro to the second round, and eight days later the 21-year-old's Riverside brace was enough to defeat Lincoln in the Championship.

As a result of Lankshear's attacking antics over the past week, Middlesbrough are now searching for three consecutive victories for the first time since early February - when last season's Premier League push began to stutter.

For all of their struggles at the Riverside near the end of last term, Boro were excellent on the road and will strive to continue that trend this weekend, with Kim Hellberg's troops last tasting Championship away defeat at champions Coventry City on February 16.

The past seven clashes between Middlesbrough and Blackburn have produced just seven goals, with three of the past six encounters between the sides resulting in uninspiring goalless draws.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

D

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

W D

Middlesbrough Championship form:

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Middlesbrough form (all competitions):

W W

Team News

© Imago / Nuno Pires Veloso

Blackburn remain short of options at centre-back, with Australian defender Lewis Miller recovering from a serious knee injury.

Picking up an assist at Wolves last time out, Ryoya Morishita should retain his spot on the right side of the Rovers attack on Saturday.

The excellent Ryan Alebiosu will play at right-back once again, although Adam Forshaw could be replaced by summer arrival Morsy in the middle of the park.

Middlesbrough have received some positive injury news in the build-up to this weekend, with striker David Strelec likely to make the matchday squad following a fitness setback.

On top of that, Boro midfielder Aidan Morris is set to feature for the first time this season after missing the Wrexham and Lincoln games.

Bringing the Middlesbrough mood down slightly, new centre-back Ashley Phillips will be unavailable at Ewood Park as he continues to build up his fitness.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Alebiosu, Atcheson, McLoughlin, Pickering; Montgomery, Morsy; Morishita, Cantwell, Afolayan; Gudjohnsen

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Borges; Kante, Berhalter, Whittaker, McGree; Joseph, Lankshear

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Middlesbrough

After picking up a surprise point at Wolves, Blackburn will be quietly confident of springing another upset at Ewood Park this weekend.

Boosted by the return of Morris to their matchday squad, Middlesbrough should be good enough for a point in Lancashire.

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