Preview: Heerenveen vs. PEC Zwolle - prediction, team news, lineups

Heading into matchday three in the Eredivisie, PEC Zwolle remain one of the five pointless sides ahead of Saturday's trip to unbeaten Heerenveen.

Unbeaten at Abe Lenstra Stadion since January, Robin Veldman's troops carry an eight-match unbeaten streak in front of their fans into this weekend's game, aiming to extend their outstanding 2026 form in front of their fans.

Match preview

When Heerenveen lost 2-0 to Groningen on January 18, few would have anticipated an impressive streak without losing.

However, Veldman's troops have thrived in the past seven months on home turf, accumulating 20 points from an available 24 in front of their fans.

That extended streak means that the Super Frisians enter this weekend as the undeniable favourites to keep that run going against an opponent in awful form.

While their season opener only produced a narrow victory over FC Twente, last week's trip to Amsterdam saw De Superfriezen fight back from a disappointing opening half-hour to snatch a 2-2 draw from 2-0 down.

Jacob Trenskow and Maxence Rivera netted the goals for Veldman's men at Ajax to preserve their unbeaten start to the season, bringing them to four points from six after two matches.

Entering Saturday as one of the eight clubs yet to lose a game this season, De Superfriezen now hope to extend their admirable start at the expense of Henry van der Vegt's Blauwvingers.

© Imago

PEC did not have the finest conclusions to their pre-season - falling to consecutive defeats to AEK Athens and Hannover - and the season proper has changed little, with Blauwvingers suffering back-to-back losses.

While they competed admirably against De Joden for large periods, a Sherel Floranus sending-off before the hour left the Zwolle-based side facing an uphill challenge against the Dutch heavyweights before losing 2-0.

Last weekend's defeat, though, showed a soft underbelly, highlighted by Van der Vegt's men letting in three goals against Twente after having taken a 21st-minute lead through Elias Sorensen.

The concession of three goals in the 3-1 defeat extended Blauwvingers' losing run in the competition to four, either side of the summer break, amid a run of one victory in eight top-flight matches.

Carrying that miserable record into this weekend's visit to Friesland does not seem to bode well for Van der Vegt, whose side's awful conclusion to the previous season has continued into the new, making them outsiders for a positive result in round three.

Heerenveen Eredivisie form:

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Mats Egbring is Heerenveen's only major absentee, and the defender's ankle injury should keep him sidelined for Veldman's side this weekend.

While Dylan Vente has yet to score or assist this term, Trenskow has been involved in a goal each so far, netting at Ajax after assisting the match-winning strike against Twente, and the attacker aims to continue his fine form.

Sherel Floranus will serve the second and final match of his PEC suspension after missing last weekend's trip to Twente.

Younes Namli's knee injury is expected to keep the forward out for another weekend, leaving Koen Kostons as the away side's leading attacking threat.

However, the 26-year-old has scored just one goal since the start of February - a goal in mid-March's 1-1 draw against Groningen - and he aims to snap a nine-match run without scoring.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Klaverboer; Braude, Kersten, Willemsen, Zagaritis; Linday, Proper; Trenskow, Meerveld, Oyen; Vente

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Aertssen, Graves, Viergever, Van der Haar; Thomas, Sommer; Mbayo, Oosting, Sorensen; Kostons

We say: Heerenveen 2-0 PEC Zwolle

Although PEC Zwolle demonstrated brief flashes of resilience last time out, their alarming defensive frailties make a trip to Friesland a daunting prospect.

With the hosts boasting a formidable unbeaten record at Abe Lenstra Stadion and Trenskow in sparkling form, Veldman's side should comfortably secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.