Preview: Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Both back on the second-tier grind after EFL Cup matches in midweek, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion locks horns at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Boro were deserved winners of a second-round clash at Doncaster Rovers, whereas the Albion played the role of valiant losers at St James' Park, where ex-Baggie Harvey Barnes provided the match-winning moments for Newcastle United.

Match preview

After the disappointment of the 2-1 defeat by Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last weekend, Tuesday night's 3-1 EFL Cup success over Doncaster was just what the doctor ordered for Middlesbrough.

A positive sign for things to come, the majority of Boro's big-hitters in attack got onto the scoresheet during the South Yorkshire contest, with Kyle Joseph, Jeremy Sarmiento and star striker Will Lankshear finding the net.

Adding to the feel-good factor around the Doncaster win, there was a competitive debut for defender Ashley Phillips following his summer arrival, whilst fellow centre-back Alfie Jones started his first match in eight months after injury.

Four days on from EFL Cup success, Kim Hellberg's side will take to the Riverside Stadium turf looking for three consecutive home victories at the beginning of this season after defeating Wrexham (1-0) and Lincoln City (2-1) at the venue earlier in August.

There is plenty pointing towards a positive result for Middlesbrough this weekend, including their recent record against West Brom, with the Teessiders winning all of the past five meetings, scoring nine goals in the process.

© Imago / Action Plus

After witnessing local rivals Birmingham City demolished by Premier League opposition a day earlier in the EFL Cup, West Brom produced a commendable display at Newcastle, but eventually suffered a 3-2 loss.

The Baggies were unable to make it four consecutive competitive wins at the beginning of the 2026-27 season but there were plenty of positives to take from the North-East battle, including the form of a certain Northern Irishman.

After a lot of the pre-season clamour was centered around summer signing Jimmy-Jay Morgan, attacking midfielder Issac Price has stepped into the spotlight over the past week, bagging back-to-back braces at the expense of Burnley and Newcastle.

To the surprise of many Baggies supporters, James Morrison's side are one of three flawless clubs after the opening two rounds of Championship action, sitting joint-first on six points with Millwall and Charlton Athletic.

West Brom have enjoyed a host of impressive away days so far this summer across competitive and pre-season matches, winning at Sheffield Wednesday (3-0), Bromley (4-1), Shrewsbury Town (4-1), Peterborough United (2-0), Rotherham United (4-1) and Norwich City (2-1).

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West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Middlesbrough are nearly at a clear bill of health ahead of Saturday's match, with only Tommy Conway occupying a bed in the medical room.

Rested from the start at Doncaster in the EFL Cup, goalkeeper Radek Vitek and attacker Lankshear will return to the XI this weekend.

After serving a two-game suspension for successful deception of a match official during the win at Norwich, West Brom striker Aune Heggebo is available for selection once again.

Conor Townsend will drop to the bench at the Riverside, making room for Callum Styles's return to the starting side.

Following an impressive full Albion debut at St James' Park, midfielder Rabby Nzingoula is pushing for his maiden Championship start.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Aftsten; Kante, Berhalter, Whittaker, Castledine; Lankshear, Joseph

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Galves, Campbell, Phillips, Styles, Molumby, Diakite, Price, Whitwell; Morgan, Heggebo

We say: Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

After the pain of the Blackburn defeat last weekend, Middlesbrough will be desperate to make amends on home soil.

However, West Brom are a well-oiled machine at the moment under Morrison and should be good enough for a share of the spoils on Teesside.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.