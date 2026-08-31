Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Charlton Athletic will be looking to continue their winning start to the season when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.

The hosts currently sit seventh in the Championship table while the visitors are first.

Match preview

West Bromwich Albion finished just four points above the relegation zone last season and their first focus is ensuring they do not get dragged into another fight for survival.

The Baggies have made several new additions this summer, with the likes of Barney Stewart, Jimmy-Jay Morgan, Felix Horn Myhre, Rabby Nzingoula, Kareem Tunde and Toby Collyer among the signings.

And James Morrison's side have made a good start to the new season, picking up impressive wins over Norwich City and Burnley before suffering a 3-1 defeat to promotion contenders Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Morrison felt his side were "in control" for a lot of the match, but was disappointed with the "timing" of Middlesbrough's goals.

It is also worth noting that West Brom have only lost once to Charlton in their last 10 meetings across all competitions.

© Imago / Focus Images

Charlton, meanwhile, could not have hoped for a better start to the season as they are the only club in the Championship to have won all their games so far.

The Addicks finished 19th last season, just six points above the relegation zone, and they have been hugely active in the transfer market.

Ivan Mesik, Billy Koumetio, Karlan Grant, Danny McNamara, Millenic Alli, Nathaniel Chalobah, Timothy Ouma, Arthur Okonkwo and Tyler Bindon have all joined, while the likes of Luke Berry, Lyndon Dykes and Macaulay Gillesphey have departed.

Charlton kicked off the new campaign with a 2-1 win over Derby County, a 2-1 win over West Ham United and 1-0 victory against Preston North End.

Speaking after the win over Preston on Saturday, head coach Nathan Jones branded his side's performance "excellent" but admitted they could use "a little more cutting edge".

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

New signing Morgan is expected to continue up front for West Brom, having made four goal contributions in three league games.

Jayson Molumby and Ousmane Diakite are likely to start in midfield, with new signing Toby Collyer expected to make the bench for the first time.

Charlton could be forced to make two changes after Chalobah and Miles Leaburn were both forced off with injuries against Preston.

Alan Mwamba could replace Chalobah in midfield, while Micah Mbick could replace Leaburn up front.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Galves, Campbell, Phillips, Styles; Molumby, Diakite; Whitwell, Myhre, Price; Morgan

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; McNamara, Jones, Bell, Mesik; Coventry, Chalobah; Grant, Carey, Campbell; Leaburn

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Charlton Athletic

Charlton have been in excellent form so far this season and we are backing them to carry that momentum into Wednesday's clash with West Brom and pick up an important victory.

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