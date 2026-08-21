Preview: West Bromwich Albion vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to extend their 100% record in 2026-27 when they play host to Burnley in the Championship on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Clarets make the trip to The Hawthorns still looking for their first win in normal time under new head coach Nicky Hayen.

Match preview

West Brom found themselves embroiled in controversy on Thursday evening when the Football Association announced that Aune Heggebo had been suspended for two matches for 'successfully deceiving' the match officials in last week's Championship opener at Norwich City.

The Norway international converted - arguably unintentionally - a cross into the back of the net with his arm, helping West Brom post a 2-1 win at Carrow Road.

Not for the first time in 2026, the perception is that the Baggies have received harsh punishments from the FA, and it has taken the shine off what has been an outstanding start to the campaign.

A 4-1 triumph over Rotherham United in the EFL Cup first round had preceded the success in East Anglia, with the decision to promote James Morrison to head coach from his previous role on the backroom staff continuing to look inspired.

Morrison now boasts a record of six wins, six draws and two defeats from his 14 matches in charge, that return helped by new signing Jimmy-Jay Morgan netting three goals in his first two appearances since joining from Chelsea.

© Imago / News Images

Meanwhile, Nicky Hayen will feel optimistic about the progression of his Burnley squad, despite the fact that two draws have been posted at Turf Moor.

Burnley overcame Notts County on penalties in the EFL Cup first round after initially being held to a 1-1 stalemate, before the Clarets staged a late two-goal comeback to secure a share of the spoils with Championship title favourites West Ham United last weekend.

Zian Flemming's double has only increased the interest in his signature, and retaining the Dutchman's services could make or break a title bid.

Not since February 11 have Burnley tasted a competitive win across 90 minutes in any competition, the last victory coming in a 3-2 triumph at Crystal Palace.

Five of the last six matches between these teams have ended in draws, while Burnley are unbeaten in the most recent seven such encounters.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form:

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions):

Burnley Championship form:

Burnley form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

As a result of Heggebo's suspension, summer signing Barney Stewart is in line to be introduced to the attack as a straight replacement.

Ousmane Diakite will be assessed after he picked up an issue at Norwich, with Jayson Molumby on hand to replace him.

Although Mikey Johnston is back from injury, he will remain on the substitutes' bench for this contest, while Tammer Bany remains out with a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, Josh Laurent may return to the Burnley midfield as an alternative to Ugo Raghouber.

The make-up of the backline is dependent on whether Kyle Walker remains at centre-back. The former England international could plausibly switch to right-back, Bashir Humphreys come into the centre and Lucas Pires return at left-back if Hayen has doubts over the performance versus West Ham.

Josh Cullen remains sidelined for the Clarets, while Connor Roberts is a major doubt.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Galves, Phillips, Campbell, Styles; Whitwell, Diakite, Myhre, Price; Stewart, Morgan

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Weiss; Sonne, Walker, Alleyne, Humphreys; Hannibal, Laurent; Edwards, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen; Flemming

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Burnley

With Heggebo missing, it remains to be seen how West Brom will cope in attack, the assumption being that they will not possess the same threat than in their previous two games. Nevertheless, this is an improving team under Morrison, and we are backing the Baggies to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

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