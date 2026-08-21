Venezia vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

Starting their latest Serie A comeback against a likely relegation rival, Venezia will welcome Lecce to Stadio Penzo on Sunday evening.

While the Lagunari emerged from Italy's second tier last term, the visitors kept their heads above water once again.

Match preview

Returning to the top flight for a third time in six years, Venezia set new club records for points, goals and wins in a single Serie B season, pipping Frosinone to top spot in the table.

Immediately demoted after their last two promotions, the Lagunari are aiming to avoid the same fate this time, having made some ambitious moves in the transfer market.

Most notably, Nigeria striker Akor Adams arrived in Venice earlier this summer, and his brace helped secure a 3-2 win over Modena in last week's Coppa Italia tie.

Venezia will soon visit Udinese in round two of the cup, but first they face a couple of contrasting league games.

Giovanni Stroppa's side - who won three of five friendlies in pre-season - are set to meet AC Milan at San Siro next week, after Sunday's less daunting home fixture.

However, history will not be on their side against Lecce, who they have yet to defeat in Serie A, as the Lagunari have won only one top-flight opener to date - and that was way back in 1940.

© Imago

While Venezia edged through to the second round, Lecce lost their Coppa Italia tie to ambitious Serie B side Palermo, following four wins from six against fairly modest pre-season opposition.

That was the Salentini's first competitive game since defeating Genoa on the final day of last season, which proved enough to secure a club-record fifth straight year at Italy's top level.

While they successfully completed their annual Serie A survival fight, it marked an even more special moment for head coach Eusebio Di Francesco: following back-to-back relegations - including one with Venezia - he finally avoided the same fate by keeping Lecce afloat.

Surely set for another scrap in 2026-27, the Giallorossi will have history stacked high against them on the opening matchday.

Not only have Lecce won just one of their 20 Serie A season openers, but last term's record of 11 defeats - and just 15 goals scored - from 19 away games may mean they fear a long trip north.

Venezia form (all competitions):

W

Lecce form (all competitions):

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp

Venezia have been busy strengthening the squad that were crowned Serie B champions, making Adams their record signing, while bringing in Redouane Halhal, Armel Bella-Kotchap and Matias Moreno to strengthen central defence.

All four should be involved at some stage this weekend, alongside new midfield pair Simon Sohm and Toma Basic.

Marin Sverko and Andrea Adorante - the latter of whom scored 17 league goals last term - are not due back from injury until October, but John Yeboah (10 goals, nine assists) is set to support Adams up front.

Meanwhile, Di Francesco will hope new striker Willem Geubbels can add some much needed firepower to Lecce's listless attack, after they averaged 0.7 goals per game last season.

Lameck Banda will not be available, though, amid controversy over his contract; the winger is seeking a transfer to Libya and remains absent without leave. Furthermore, Medon Berisha is a fitness doubt.

Still, ever-present goalkeeper Wladimiro Falcone - who has not missed a minute of Serie A football since the 2022-23 season - remains a reassuring presence between the posts.

Venezia possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Schingtienne, Bella-Kotchap, Halhal; Correia, Perez, Busio, Basic, Haps; Yeboah, Adams

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Gabriel, Gallo; Ngom, Coulibaly, Maleh; Pierotti, Geubbels, N'Dri

We say: Venezia 1-0 Lecce

With momentum on their side from last season's Serie B success and their recent cup win, Venezia can make a winning start to the new campaign.

Lecce lack a cutting edge, rarely travel well and - having already lost a Coppa Italia tie in Sicily - are set to suffer another away defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.