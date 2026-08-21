Preview: Luneburger SK Hansa vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

Luneburger SK Hansa have made it to the DFB Pokal first round for the first time in nine years, and their reward is a tasty Saturday clash with heavyweights Werder Bremen.

The fifth-tier side have made a slow start to their league campaign, but they will now turn their attention to cup duties, where they will rub shoulders with Bundesliga opposition.

Match preview

LSK Hansa have qualified for the first round of the DFB Pokal for the third time, and they will be looking to give their Bundesliga opponents a run for their money.

Back in 2008-09, the club were thumped 5-0 by VfB Stuttgart, but they performed a lot better nine years later, when they were beaten 3-1 by Mainz 05.

Another opportunity beckons for the Lower Saxony club, though momentum is not on their side given a slow start to their league campaign.

Competing in the Oberliga Niedersachsen, LSK Hansa kicked off their season with a 3-2 loss away at Eintracht Braunschweig II and a 2-2 draw at home with Meppen II.

The manager in charge of the club is Germany’s Tarek Gibbah, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2026, and led his side to a decent sixth-place finish last season.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

Werder Bremen were sitting in the bottom two just 10 weeks before the end of last season, though a late head coach change saw Daniel Thioune steer the club to safety.

The German boss led his side to five victories in the final stretch of the season, which was more than the club managed in the first 23 rounds of the campaign.

Bremen will be hoping to deliver a far more competitive campaign this season, and to do so, they have made some serious changes in the summer transfer market.

The likes of Mio Backhaus, Romano Schmid and Leonardo Bittencourt have all departed the club, with the first two names leaving for big money.

When it comes to arrivals, the club have splashed millions on defence, buying new centre-back Oskar Wojcik from Polish side Cracovia, and also Arsenal’s goalkeeper Karl Hein. The loan signing of Niclas Fullkrug, meanwhile, is a move to improve the club’s attacking options.

In terms of the DFB Pokal, the club have been eliminated in the first round three times over the last five seasons, though they also have a quarter-final appearance under their belts from the 2024-25 campaign.

Luneburger SK Hansa form (all competitions):

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Werder Bremen friendly form:

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Team News

LSK Hansa are expected to start with experienced goalkeeper Arne Exner over newly signed Tommy Henze.

The club have added three new names to their defence this summer, but the back four will be unchanged for this DFB Pokal encounter.

Teenager Julien Grundker should get some minutes in midfield following his move from Energie Cottbus.

When it comes to Werder Bremen, new signings Wojcik and Hein are both unavailable due to muscular problems, meaning they will not make their debuts this weekend.

Elsewhere, Felix Agu has a calf problem, while Eren Dinkci and Niklas Stark are both struggling with muscular issues.

Head coach Thioune is spoilt for options in attack with Salim Musah, Cedric Itten and Fullkrug all at his disposal.

Luneburger SK Hansa possible starting lineup:

Exner; Hubner, Wilson, Muhlack, Wolk; Grundker, Perera; Borges, Scheuer, Kunze; Dorr

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Schlager; Schmetgens, Pieper, Friedl, Deman; Lynen; Stage, Chuki; Njinmah, Mbangula; Musah

We say: Luneburger SK Hansa 0-3 Werder Bremen

LSK Hansa will be attempting to give a good account of themselves, though ultimately the gulf in quality could prove decisive.

There are four divisions separating both clubs, and Werder Bremen should prevail without too many problems.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.