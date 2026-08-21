Man City could repeat Savinho transfer trick amid 'talks' with £86m successor - he wants the move

Manchester City have moved quickly to identify a replacement for Savinho after the Brazilian's imminent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Palmeiras winger Allan Elias has emerged as the club's preferred option, with talks now progressing over a potential deal.

Crucially, the 22-year-old is also keen on making the move to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City progressing ahead with Allan Elias deal

© Imago / justpictures.ch

City are advancing negotiations with Palmeiras over a move for Allan Elias, according to TEAMtalk.

The Brazilian winger is emerging as City's preferred solution to replace Savinho, whose transfer to Spurs is now thought to have been agreed.

Allan has a €100 million (£86 million) release clause, but City are discussing a deal worth considerably less, with Palmeiras prepared to consider around €40 million (£34 million).

The Brazilian club would ideally keep the 22-year-old until January, but City are pushing for an immediate transfer and their strong relationship with Palmeiras could help negotiations.

Allan is also understood to be keen on joining City, while the current plan would be to assess his situation in January before deciding whether he is ready to remain with the first team or would benefit from a further move.

That strategy would allow City to bring him into their structure without immediately placing too much pressure on a player still developing at the highest level.

City looking to repeat Savinho trick

© Imago

The signing of Allan would bear similarities to City's original plan for Savinho.

He joined City, developed within the City Football Group with loans to Troyes and Girona, then finally arrived at the Etihad and established himself as a Premier League‑level player.

Allan could follow a similar pathway. Rather than expecting him to instantly replace Savinho's output, City could give him time to adapt to European football and assess whether he is ready for a first-team role.

That makes a potential £34 million investment particularly intriguing. City would be signing a talented young winger from the Brazilian top-flight, while retaining plenty of flexibility over his development.

If Allan can follow a similar trajectory to Savinho, this could prove to be another smart piece of recruitment from the City Football Group. The difference this time is that Allan already wants the move, meaning the biggest obstacle could be persuading Palmeiras to let him leave before January.