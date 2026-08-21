Liverpool lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo decisions made

Liverpool new boy Jeremy Jacquet is expected to make his Premier League debut when the Reds kick off their 2026-27 campaign away to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The former Rennes defender - who has just recovered from a major shoulder injury and minor knee problem - finished pre-season with a flourish, scoring Liverpool's second in their 2-0 win over Como at Anfield.

While Jacquet faces competition from fellow 2026 signing Ronald Araujo, the Frenchman's selection alongside Virgil van Dijk in the aforementioned victory strongly suggests that he will be given the green light to partner the Dutchman at St James' Park.

Jacquet will slot into a backline also comprising Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, while Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni all make their way back from injuries.

Further forward, Alexis Mac Allister played just 54 pre-season minutes following his run to the World Cup final, so Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to link arms at the base of midfield.

Szoboszlai operating in a deeper role opens the door for Florian Wirtz to start in the number 10 slot, and Rio Ngumoha - scorer of Liverpool's unforgettable late winner in this fixture last season - to fill Mohamed Salah's boots on the right.

With a move to Tottenham Hotspur appearing less likely, Cody Gakpo should win his head-to-head with Victor Munoz for a left-wing start in support of Alexander Isak, facing Newcastle for the first time since his acrimonious departure.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against Liverpool