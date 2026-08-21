Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola plots 'ambitious' move for £100m star after Curtis Jones exit

Liverpool are already planning for life without Curtis Jones as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his engine room.

The Reds are reportedly considering an 'ambitious' move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who is valued at close to £100 million.

However, Palace have made it clear they have no desire to sell the England international this summer.

Liverpool to try their luck with Adam Wharton

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Liverpool are targeting Wharton as a potential replacement for Jones, who is closing in on a move to Inter Milan.

Reports suggest the Reds are ready to accelerate their interest in the 22-year-old, with Iraola approving the idea of bringing him to Anfield before deadline day.

Wharton's ability to dictate play from deep would allow Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai greater freedom further forward, while his composure and progressive passing make him a natural fit for Iraola's style.

Palace are said to value Wharton at around £78 million, but that figure could rise towards £100 million given his importance to the team and long-term potential.

The biggest problem for Liverpool is the player's availability. Wharton has indicated he expects to remain at Palace this season, while the Eagles have shown little interest in selling.

Adam Wharton would be a major upgrade for Liverpool

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Wharton would be an outstanding addition to Liverpool's midfield if they could somehow convince Palace to part with him.

Declan Rice has already described the youngster as an "outstanding" midfielder, and his ability to control matches from deep would give Iraola a genuine midfield option.

The move looks unlikely this summer simply because Palace have all the leverage. They do not need to sell, Wharton is comfortable staying, and Liverpool would have to pay an enormous fee to change that.

If Jones does leave, however, the Reds should at least explore the possibility. Wharton is younger, has a higher ceiling and offers a different profile to the midfielders already at Anfield.

The Reds should not overpay just to replace Jones, but if Palace unexpectedly soften their stance, Wharton would be a major addition to Iraola's squad.