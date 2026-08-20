Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Newcastle United: Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni latest

Liverpool will kick off a new era under Andoni Iraola with a challenging Premier League away day against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

The Reds will be without midfielder Curtis Jones as he closes in on a move to Inter Milan, while long-term absentees - striker Hugo Ekitike, right-back Conor Bradley and centre-half Giovanni Leoni - are sidelined once again.

Elsewhere, Joe Gomez is closing in on a return to action, but it remains to be seen just what XI Iraola will pick this weekend as he deals with a number of fitness concerns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's opener against Newcastle at St James' Park.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Hugo Ekitike ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and underwent surgery to repair the issue.

The French striker is said to be progressing well in his recovery, but it would not be a surprise if he misses the majority of the 2026-27 campaign working his way back to full fitness.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Conor Bradley picked up a serious knee injury that required surgery against Arsenal in January, and Liverpool's first-choice right-back is set to miss the start of the season as a result.

In fact, the 23-year-old is likely to be sidelined until early 2027 as he continues his rehabilitation, so expect to see Jeremie Frimpong start on Sunday.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Joe Gomez was forced off with a muscle injury during a 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 26, and is set to be out for around a month according to Iraola.

"I think it's going to be impossible to have him for the start of the season," said the boss, before adding that "It shouldn't be a lot more."

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut in September 2025, and though he is closing in on a return to action, he is not yet ready.

The 19-year-old was with Iraola's squad during pre-season but did not feature in any of the matches, and instead continued his rehabilitation with a view to being involved later in the 2026-27 campaign.

CURTIS JONES

© Iconsport / Marcus Nichols/Sipa USA

Status: Out (transfer to Inter Milan in progress)

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: N/A

Midfielder Curtis Jones is currently closing in on a transfer to Serie A giants Inter Milan, though he was also sidelined for the end of Liverpool's pre-season schedule due to a minor hip issue.

The scouser will not feature this weekend, and his Reds career is over, barring any last-minute surprises.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this weekend's opener against Newcastle.