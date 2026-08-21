Newcastle lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including three debuts

Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle will have to cope without Joelinton and Tino Livramento for his opening Premier League match against Liverpool at St James' Park on Sunday.

Already losing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes from their midfield, the Magpies are expected to be missing Joelinton for a couple of weeks owing to a groin problem that the Brazilian picked up in pre-season.

Joe Willock was also a late withdrawal in Newcastle's closing friendly against Strasbourg, although no details on his supposed issue have emerged, and he was not name-checked by Jaissle pre-game.

As a result, Jacob Ramsey can be considered a shoo-in for the opening weekend, while one of Sean Steur or Aladji Bamba - arriving for a combined £49.6m this summer - will join the Englishman in the centre.

Livramento's absence also opens the door for another recent acquisition in Amar Dedic to line up at right-back, as part of an otherwise familiar defensive setup with Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall in front of goalkeeping debutant Lukas Hornicek.

The hosts are at least well-stocked in the Gordon-less attack, which is expected to comprise Harvey Barnes, Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga behind Jaissle's number nine.

Nick Woltemade and Will Osula are both battling for that role, and the latter is tipped to get the nod after finding the net against Strasbourg last weekend.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Steur; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula