Man City ‘working on deal’ to sign Savinho replacement with £85.6m release clause

Manchester City are reportedly working on a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Allan Elias, who could replace Savinho at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Savinho is a primary transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur who are currently in talks with the Citizens over a double deal to sign the Brazilian and his teammate Omar Marmoush.

Some reports have suggested that Spurs are advancing on a deal to sign Savinho for a fee in the region of £85m, though an agreement is yet to be reached between the two clubs.

Should Man City agree to sell Savinho in the coming days, the club may step up their pursuit of 22-year-old Allan, who is one of multiple targets identified, as per The Athletic.

However, Palmeiras sources have indicated that the winger’s release clause is set at €100m (£85.6m), a fee Man City are unlikely to fork out for a player without any experience playing in a European league.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Allan identified as Savinho replacement by Man City

Allan joined Palmeiras’ academy in 2019 and broke into the senior side six years later, making his debut in January 2025.

The right-sided winger has since made a total of 48 Brasileiro Serie A appearances, recording six goals and five assists.

Allan has made a notable impression for Palmeiras in 2026, scoring six goals in all competitions for a side who currently sit pretty at the summit of the Brazilian top flight.

Although Allan is yet to make an international appearance for Brazil, he was named the 2025 Bola de Prata Breakthrough Player and is rated highly at club level.

The potential arrival of Allan at the Etihad would represent Man City’s latest from the South American market, after spending £29m to sign defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras in January 2025, as well as Claudio Echeverri from Argentine giants River Plate for £12.5m.

Man City also signed Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras for around £38m in 2017, with the forward going on to score 95 goals and win 11 trophies over a five-year period before joining Arsenal in 2022.

Who else could Man City sign this summer?

As well as Allan, Man City are also keen to bring in at least a couple of midfielders before the September 1 deadline, with Enzo Fernandez and Ayyoub Bouaddi high on their list of targets.

Adam Wharton is also on the Citizens’ radar, but Crystal Palace have made it clear that the midfielder is not for sale this summer.