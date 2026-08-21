Fulham injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Joachim Andersen, Tom Cairney updates

Fulham will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Monday night.

Alvaro Arbeloa will be bidding to oversee a successful season for Fulham, who finished 11th in England's top flight last term.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Fulham's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Chelsea in the West London derby.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Cairney had a minor knee operation earlier this month, and the experienced midfielder is unlikely to be back on the field until the middle of October.

FULHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Possible return date: August 27 (vs. AFC Wimbledon)

Andersen has carried a suspension over from last season, so the Fulham defender will be absent for his side's first match of the 2026-27 campaign.