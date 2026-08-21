Fulham injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Joachim Andersen, Tom Cairney updates

Fulham will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Monday night.
Alvaro Arbeloa will be bidding to oversee a successful season for Fulham, who finished 11th in England's top flight last term.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Fulham's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Chelsea in the West London derby.
Tom Cairney
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Cairney had a minor knee operation earlier this month, and the experienced midfielder is unlikely to be back on the field until the middle of October.
FULHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST
Joachim Andersen
Status: Out
Possible return date: August 27 (vs. AFC Wimbledon)
Andersen has carried a suspension over from last season, so the Fulham defender will be absent for his side's first match of the 2026-27 campaign.