Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals the 'only way' Lucca Brughmans can join the Reds this summer

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

Brughmans made his professional debut for Jong Genk, the club's reserve side, at just 16, before establishing himself in the senior setup last season.

The 18-year-old has made 15 first-team appearances to date and has started all four of Genk's matches this season, including their impressive 4-0 victory over SK Beveren.

The teenager has also captained Belgium at Under-17 level, leading the nation at both the European Championship and World Cup last year, while also going on to represent the Under-18 and Under-19 sides.

Liverpool close to securing deal for Lucca Brughmans

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement to sign Brughmans.

The Reds are reportedly expected to pay a fixed amount of £28.3m ( €33m), with a further £1.71m (€2m) potentially due in add-ons.

Brughmans has been given permission to undergo his medical, although Liverpool are not expected to bring him into the first-team setup immediately.

Romano claims the goalkeeper is likely to remain at Genk on loan for the rest of the season, with his arrival at Anfield potentially brought forward only if Giorgi Mamardashvili leaves the club.

Will Mamardashvili leave Liverpool before deadline?

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Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper, meaning Mamardashvili's future could become an important factor in the Brughmans deal.

Forest, who drew 2-2 with Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, have reportedly made an enquiry about the Georgian, although no concrete offer has been submitted so far.

Alisson has remained Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper since arriving in 2018, but the Brazilian is now entering the final year of his contract after the Reds triggered a 12-month extension last season.

Liverpool also have Freddie Woodman and Vitezslav Jaros on their books, while Armin Pecsi is spending the 2026-27 campaign on loan at TSV Hartberg.