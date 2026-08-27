Preview: Kilmarnock vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

Two Scottish Premiership teams still searching for their first win of the 2026-27 season meet at Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon as Kilmarnock play host to Dundee United.

Killie currently sit at the foot of the table without a single point, while the Tangerines are just one place above them with one point to show from their opening three games.

Match preview

Kilmarnock enjoyed an unbeaten group-stage campaign in the Scottish League Cup at the beginning of the campaign, winning all four matches including two on penalties, but they have made a disappointing start in the Premiership.

Neil McCann’s side have conceded nine goals across two defeats to St Johnstone and reigning champions Celtic, losing 4-3 away against the former before being put to the sword 5-1 by the latter on home soil three weeks ago.

However, Killie “showed a lot of character” and “guts” in their most recent match against local rivals Ayr United on August 14, as they came from behind twice to secure a morale-boosting 3-2 win at Rugby Park to progress to the League Cup quarter-finals.

Kilmarnock will welcome a return to home soil this weekend, as they have not lost any of their last eight meetings with Dundee United in front of their own fans (W5 D3), including a 3-0 win in May.

The East Ayrshire-based outfit are also unbeaten in 11 games overall against the Tangerines, whose last victory in this fixture came in November 2022 at Tannadice (4-0). Their last away win, meanwhile, was recorded 10 months prior to that in the League Cup quarter-finals (2-1 after extra time).

Dundee United are one of four Premiership sides, along with Kilmarnock, who are yet to pick up maximum points this season, but they are the only club heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures who have failed to win any of their opening three matches (D1 L2).

A respectable 1-1 draw with Rangers and a heavy 4-0 loss at Hearts was followed by another four-goal thumping by Celtic in the League Cup second round, but the most disappointing defeat of all came at home to rivals Dundee (2-0) last weekend.

Even though Dundee United have been given an “extremely tough” fixture schedule at the start of the campaign, manager Jim Goodwin is under no illusions that there will be “a lot of criticism coming my way”. However, he still retains the belief in his team, suggesting that some of their results have not reflected their spirited performances.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

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L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

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W

W

L

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W

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D

L

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Dundee United form (all competitions):

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W

D

L

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Team News

© Imago

Kilmarnock striker Djenario Daniels returned to training this week after recovering from a long-term injury and could be involved this weekend, while new signings Cathal McCarthy and Jonathan Meier are available to make their debuts in defence.

Joe Hugill will lead the line with confidence after finding the net twice in his last three appearances. He could be supported in the final third by Greg Kiltie and Tyreece John-Jules, who both impressed in the recent League Cup win.

As for Dundee United, Goodwin is hopeful that key midfielder Emmanuel Agyei will be fit to return after missing last weekend’s derby defeat with a minor hamstring issue.

Goalkeeper Jack Walton, centre-back Michael Forbes, midfield duo Dylan Tait and Abdoulaye Yoro, and attacking pair Mehdi Merghem and Idjessi Metsoko are all new signings who started against Dundee, but their places in the first XI may come under threat should Goodwin look to shake up his lineup.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Stryjek; Brandon, Stanger, Yfeko, Schjonning-Larsen; Ring, Tshibola, Lowery; Kiltie; John-Jules, Hugill

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Walton; Rawlins, Esselink, Forbes, Ferry; Tait, Camara, Sevelj; Randall, Rose, Sapsford

We say: Kilmarnock 2-1 Dundee United

Given that both teams have endured fragile defensive starts to the league campaign, a wide-open encounter with goals at both ends could be on the cards at Rugby Park.

However, Kilmarnock’s dominant recent head-to-head record against the Tangerines should give them the psychological edge needed to exploit those backline vulnerabilities and grind out a narrow home victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.