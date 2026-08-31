Preview: Reading vs Mansfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Reading will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season when they welcome Mansfield Town to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 23rd in the League One table, while the visitors are fifth.

Match preview

Reading were looking to mount a promotion push this season, having finished 12 points outside the playoffs last season after a poor finish saw them win just one of their last eight.

The Royals have strengthened in the transfer market, signing Josh Stokes, Kyreece Lisbie, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Jacob Brown, George Earthy, Conor Masterson and Josh Knight.

However, they have made a disappointing start to the new campaign, suffering a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Luton Town before drawing 0-0 with Wimbledon.

Head coach Leam Richardson was "disappointed not to win" against Wimbledon, but admitted the "final pass let us down a bit".

The Royals will be buoyed by the fact a much-changed side beat Stevenage 3-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and the fact that they have only suffered one defeat to Mansfield since the 1980s.

© Sports Mole / Focus Images

Mansfield, meanwhile, have made a solid start to the season with two wins and one defeat in their first three league games.

The Stags beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in their opener, but were then beaten 2-1 by Peterborough United before thumping Luton 5-2 on Sunday.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh and Jon Russell both bagged a brace, while Louis Reed was also on target in an emphatic victory for Nigel Clough's side.

Clough was delighted with his side's performance against Luton and is keen for them to "back it up" by getting another positive result when they face Reading.

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Mansfield Town League One form:

Mansfield Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Reading could hand Earthy his first league start in the No.10 role, with Kyreece Lisbie and Daniel Kyerewaa expected to continue out wide.

Jack Marriott will once again lead the line, having bagged a hat-trick in Reading's opening game against Luton.

Mansfield are unlikely to make changes after their emphatic victory on Sunday.

Goalscorers Moriah-Welsh, Russell and Reed are expected to continue in midfield alongside Liam Thompson and Stephen McLaughlin.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Earthy, Kyerewaa; Marriott

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Knoyle, Oshilaja, Sweeney; Reed; Moriah-Welsh, Russell, Thompson, McLaughlin; Hendry, Smith

We say: Reading 1-1 Mansfield Town

Mansfield will be riding high after their impressive win over Luton, but Reading have an impressive record against them and should put up a real fight at home.

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