Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Reading - prediction, team news, lineups

AFC Wimbledon will be looking to pick up their first League One victory this season when they welcome Reading to the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The hosts currently sit 24th in the league table, while the visitors are 17th.

Match preview

Wimbledon narrowly avoided relegation to League Two last season, finishing just four points above the bottom four.

Johnnie Jackson's side have strengthened with the additions of Zack Nelson, Steven Sessegnon, Dan Sweeney, James Tilley, Jayden Stockley, Andy Yiadom and Ollie Harrison.

However, they made a disappointing start to the new season as they were thumped 3-0 by Huddersfield Town in their league opener.

That was despite the fact Huddersfield were reduced to 10 men in the 29th minute when Bali Mumba was shown a straight red card.

Jackson admitted his side were "well beaten" by Huddersfield and was disappointed that they "didn't do enough to take advantage" of the sending off.

However, it is worth noting that Wimbledon did the double over Reading last season, beating them 2-1 away from home and 3-2 at home.

© Imago

Reading, meanwhile, are targeting promotion after last season's playoff push was derailed by a poor finish that saw them win just one of their last eight.

The Royals have sold Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan to AC Horsens, but also strengthened with a number of key additions.

Josh Stokes has signed on loan from Bristol City, while Kyreece Lisbie, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Jacob Brown and George Earthy have made permanent moves.

However, the Royals suffered a disappointing 4-3 defeat to Luton Town in their league opener, with Gideon Kodua scoring a 96th minute winner after Jack Marriott bagged a brilliant hat trick.

Head coach Leam Richardson described the defeat as "sickening", having seen his side suffer several similar late losses last season.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Reading League One form:

Reading form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Wimbledon could bring Stockley into the starting lineup for Aron Sasu, having been introduced at half time against Huddersfield.

Myles Hippolyte, Zack Nelson and Alistair Smith are expected to continue in midfield.

Haydon Roberts could make his first league start for Reading after impressing in the EFL Trophy against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

New signing Earthy could also start in the No.10 role, while Marriott will be looking to continue his good form up front.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bishop; Ogundere, Sweeney, Johnson; Tilley, Hippolyte Nelson, Smith, Seddon; Browne, Stockley

Reading possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Godwin-Malife, O'Connor, Ward, Roberts; Wing, Rinomhota; Lisbie, Earthy, Kyerewaa; Marriott

We say: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Reading

Despite losing both league games to Wimbledon last season, Reading should have enough quality to beat them on Saturday.

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