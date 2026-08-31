Everton 'reach agreement' for Jack Grealish loan but Richarlison return in doubt after angry statement

Everton have reportedly reached an agreement to re-sign Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish on a season-long loan deal.

Grealish spent the 2025-26 season with the Toffees, scoring two goals and contributing six assists in 22 appearances before his season was curtailed in January due to injury.

After returning to Man City, Grealish was given the chance to play in the club's first two competitive games of the new season.

However, he was left out of the squad for Friday's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, signalling Man City's willingness to sanction the winger's exit before Tuesday's deadline.

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Everton reach agreement over Grealish loan

According to The Athletic, Everton have now agreed a deal to bring Grealish back to the club on a season-long loan move.

Grealish has been the subject of several enquiries, with Sunderland among those challenging Everton for his services.

However, he made it clear that Everton was his first-choice option after enjoying his time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last term.

Grealish will undergo a medical on Tuesday morning before confirming his return to David Moyes's side.

The imminent loan move means that Grealish has almost certainly played his final game for Man City, with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Everton were hoping to seal another return ahead of the transfer deadline after holding positive talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Richarlison.

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Richarlison releases angry statement with Everton return in doubt

The two clubs also held negotiations over a move for Iliman Ndiaye to join Roberto De Zerbi's side.

However, Ndiaye is now on the verge of joining Manchester City, while Richarlison's proposed move to Everton is unlikely to materialise at this stage, as per journalist Jacob Steinberg.

Richarlison released an emotional statement on Monday, insisting he will only decide the next steps of his career.

"After everything I’ve been through in the last few years, I’ve decided that NEVER AGAIN will anyone decide my future for me," Richarlison wrote on Instagram.

"I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation - none of that scares me. I’ve been through far worse, believe me.

"I’ve always made it clear, every time I had the chance, that leaving for another club would only happen if it was also good for the club. If it wasn’t, I would never accept it… just like I didn’t accept it when everything was going badly and they needed me.

"I stayed and gave everything. So I hope they treat my situation with the same respect I’ve always shown Spurs and everyone who worked with me during this period. Just don’t try to decide for me."

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Richarlison reveals stance over Everton return

Despite being angered by the handling of the proposed move, Richarlison is still keen to return to Everton, a club where he scored 53 goals in 152 competitive appearances before joining Spurs in 2022.

"If they reach an agreement between Spurs and Everton, I will return to my beloved club," Richarlison added.

"My intention was to go back to the place where I was very happy, yes, but the negotiations happened only in the way certain people wanted, and it will no longer be like that.

"Despite all this turmoil, I am under contract at Spurs and will remain at the club’s disposal."

Everton only have until 11pm on Tuesday to negotiate a deal for Richarlison; otherwise he will remain at Spurs until at least the January transfer window.