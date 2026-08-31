Chelsea transfer news: Spurs 'agree terms' for Blues defender, attacker

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly be signing Chelsea duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhaylo Mudryk on transfer deadline day.

Amid posting successive Premier League defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United, Spurs and Roberto De Zerbi are under pressure to deliver more additions.

Despite speculation regarding a potential deal for Everton's Illian Ndiaye, the Senegal international is on the brink of moving to Manchester City.

With reports suggesting that Kevin Danso and Richarlison could soon leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, replacements for the pair are required.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have successfully negotiated deals for Adarabioyo and Mudryk.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

What are Spurs paying for Adarabioyo, Mudryk?

The report claims that Adarabioyo will be leaving Chelsea for Spurs in a deal worth a £7m fixed fee, plus add-ons.

Meanwhile, the North Londoners are shelling out a loan fee for Mudryk, with the proposal also coming with an option to buy.

De Zerbi is reuniting with a player who he calls "his son" after their time together at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Although Mudryk is without a competitive appearance since November 28, 2024, all parties hope that the Ukrainian can kick-start his career after a doping ban that lasted more than 18 months.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

BlueCo pull off more shrewd transfer business

While Chelsea are going through the necessary process of reducing their squad numbers and generating funds to comply with the relevant financial regulations, they are pulling off some impressive business.

At least a £7m profit will be made on Adarabioyo, who was acquired from Fulham on a free transfer two years ago.

Generating a loan fee for Mudryk will also be viewed as a success, and the suggestion is that Chelsea insisted on the aforementioned terms for the deals to suit their needs.

With regulations dictating that Spurs could not loan Adarabioyo - as they initially wanted - and Mudryk, it made sense for Chelsea to push for the sale of the centre-back.

Robert Sanchez and Marc Guiu are among those expected to leave Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen how the Enzo Fernandez saga will unfold with Manchester City yet to agree a deal with their Chelsea counterparts.