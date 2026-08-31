Chelsea transfer news: Malo Gusto 'rejects' opportunity to leave Blues for Champions League club

Malo Gusto has reportedly rejected the opportunity to leave Chelsea for Atletico Madrid.

Throughout the summer transfer window, it has been perceived that the France international could leave Stamford Bridge for the right price.

Not only did the 23-year-old endure a disappointing 2025-26 campaign, a number of players who can play at full-back and wing-back have moved to the club.

Marco Palestra, Pep Chavarria and Geovany Quenda are all deemed as alternatives to the former Lyon player.

However, as per L'Equipe, Gusto will be remaining in West London.

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What did Atletico Madrid propose for Gusto?

The report claims that Atletico were interested in negotiating a loan deal with option to buy.

Instead, Gusto has no interest in departing Chelsea this summer, particularly on a temporary basis.

That is despite Atletico being in the market for a new right-back to compete with Marcos Llorente.

Gusto cost an alleged £26.3m when arriving for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

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Why Chelsea should keep Gusto this summer

Earlier in the summer, many Chelsea fans would have been satisfied had Gusto left the club for a substantial fee, with BlueCo looking for in excess of £50m.

Nevertheless, Gusto has already racked up 233 minutes of football across Alonso's three matches in charge, featuring as a right wing-back or central midfielder.

There is no guarantee that Gusto will remain as a starter as the season progresses, but Alonso clearly values his qualities enough to make him one of just a few players who have started each of his opening three games.

Furthermore, it has gone under the radar that Gusto has managed to rack up 137 appearances in all competitions since August 2023, chipping in with three goals and 18 assists.