Bayern Munich travel to Bremen Bridge on Wednesday to face VfL Osnabruck in the final game of the DFB-Pokal's first round.

The first round of the competition begins prior to the start of the Bundesliga season, but because of Bayern's participation in the German Supercup final, the visitors have had to wait until this week to play their 2. Bundesliga opponents.

Match preview

Osnabruck have started their season in mixed fashion, losing two of their first three league games in the second tier, and they are currently 14th with three points.

Some difficulties were expected this term given they were competing in the third tier for each of the previous two campaigns, though it will be a concern that they have kept just one clean sheet in seven competitive games.

An exit on Wednesday would be the third time in a row that Timo Schultz's side have exited the DFB-Pokal at the first hurdle, while it would also be their third loss in three meetings with Bayern.

The hosts are winless in two fixtures at home, losing once, conceding four goals and scoring just once, and they have netted one or fewer goals in three of their four most recent clashes at Bremen Bridge.

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy, osnapix / Michael Titgemeyer,

Bayern Munich have started 2026-27 in frightening fashion, beating Stuttgart 5-1 in matchweek one of the Bundesliga on Friday.

That victory was their second overall triumph this campaign, with the German giants beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the Supercup final on August 22.

To have already defeated the teams that finished second and fourth last term will have pleased Vincent Kompany, who many expect to claim a third consecutive league title.

The Bavarians are the reigning DFB-Pokal champions having won the final against Stuttgart in May, but since 2020-21, they have been eliminated from the second round three times, the round of 16 once and the quarter-finals once.

Kompany has now overseen an unbeaten domestic streak of 20 matches, a period in which his side were victorious on 17 occasions.

The visitors are also undefeated in their last 32 away games in domestic football, winning 26 times and scoring at least three goals in 21 of those clashes.

VfL Osnabruck form (all competitions):

L

L

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

While VfL Osnabruck will rightly be concerned about securing survival in the 2. Bundesliga this season, a match against Bayern Munich is a rarity, so expect a strong lineup.

The likes of Robin Fabinski, Jannik Muller and Niklas Wiemann are set to feature in defence, and it would not be surprising to see Leonhard Munst flanked by Adrian Beck and Robin Meissne.

Bayern Munich are likely to make a number of changes form the XI that beat Stuttgart, with Ismael Saibari, Lennart Karl and Arijon Ibrahimovic possible inclusions in attack.

Tom Bischof will hope to be trusted in midfield, and while Bara Sapoko Ndiaye will want to make an appearance, perhaps Kompany will opt for the experience of Aleksandar Pavlovic for at least a half.

Jonas Urbig is almost certain to replace Manuel Neuer, and the shot-stopper may be protected by Jonathan Tah and Hiroki Ito.

VfL Osnabruck possible starting lineup:

Krumrey; Fabinski, Muller, Wiemann; Kammerbauer, Wagner, Jacobsen Badjie; Beck, Munst, Meissne

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Ito, Tah, Stanisic; Bischof, Pavlovic; Karl, Saibari, Diaz; Ibrahimovic

We say: VfL Osnabruck 1-5 Bayern Munich

If Osnabruck are to survive their encounter with Bayern, they will have to be perfect at the back.

Bayern Munich will rightly be seen as clear favourites, and even if they encounter some difficulties, they will have the ability to change the game by bringing on superstars.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.