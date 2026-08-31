Preview: Sassuolo vs Frosinone - prediction, team news, lineups

Sassuolo and Frosinone meet in Wednesday's all-Serie A Coppa Italia clash at the Mapei Stadium, aiming to advance to the tournament's round of 16.

Both top-flight clubs came through the round of 64 with ease, with the Neroverdi beating Cesena 3-0 and their midweek visitors securing a 4-1 victory over Juve Stabia to reach the round of 32.

Match preview

Sassuolo's match against Frosinone comes at the right time for the Emilia-Romagna outfit, who just secured their first league win under Alberto Aquilani.

Having seen his team defeat Cesena in their opening-round domestic cup success, the new boss then suffered a mini setback in his Serie A bow away at Atalanta, losing 2-1.

That defeat continued the Reggio Emilia outfit's poor run of league results going back to the previous season, when they ended with three losses to close out the campaign under now-departed boss Fabio Grosso.

Those reverses were admittedly narrow losses, and another marginal defeat to start the new campaign was probably frustrating for the Sassuolo faithful.

As such, Cristian Volpato and Domenico Berardi's goals were just what the doctor ordered for Aquilani and his players, who now aim to secure consecutive competitive wins for the first time in his embryonic tenure.

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Standing in their way are Frosinone, who interestingly have an identical record ahead of the pair's all-Serie A tussle at the Mapei.

However, Massimiliano Alvini is still riding the momentum of guiding the Canaries back to the top flight after a two-year absence and at the first time of asking since taking the job in the summer of 2025.

Back in the top flight, they were spared a heavy defeat against Juventus on the opening weekend of the league season after the Old Lady's profligate outing resulted in a 1-0 result in favour of the top-flight heavyweights.

The Canarini have since responded to that loss on home soil by stunning Fiorentina 3-0 in Florence, with an Antonio Raimondo brace, either side of Gabriele Bracaglia's 38th-minute effort, carrying the newcomers to their first league victory.

Like the Neroverdi, they now seek back-to-back triumphs for the first time this season, as they strive to reach the round of 16 for the first time since their run to the quarter-finals in 2023-24 before falling 4-0 to Juventus.

That run remains an outlier for Frosinone in the competition, which has typically brought first and second round defeats before the ongoing campaign, and the visiting club seek to turn the tide by beating their Reggio Emilia hosts.

Sassuolo Coppa Italia form:

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

Frosinone Coppa Italia form:

Frosinone form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / LaPresse

Sassuolo have several players missing, especially due to long-term knee injuries, with Yeferson Paz, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Daniel Boloca and Fali Cande long-term absentees, while Ismael Kone and Sebastian Walukiewicz have ankle and muscle issues respectively.

Volpato, hero at the weekend against Torino, was the first goalscorer in the Neroverdi's 3-0 success over Cesena in the previous round, and the wide attacker could keep Berardi out of the side for the visit of Frosinone.

While Armand Lauriente has yet to score or assist this term, the Frenchman has already proved himself capable of influencing games regardless and should retain his place on the left side of attack.

Unlike their hosts, Frosinone have a healthy squad, with only Fares Ghedjemis the apparent absentee due to a calf problem.

Giorgi Kvernadze was the undoubted hero of the previous round, notching a brace and assisting one against Juve Stabia, before adding a fourth direct involvement against Fiorentina, earmarking him as the club's leading attacking threat.

Having scored and assisted inside 23 minutes — excluding second-half stoppage time — after replacing Kevin Akpoguma in the previous round, Bracaglia could play from the off at the Mapei.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Cinquegrano, Odenthal, Macchioni, Doig; Adzic, Matic, Bakola; Volpato, Bowie, Lauriente

Frosinone possible starting lineup:

Palmisani; Leysen, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Calo, Cichella, Schmid; Zerbin, Raimondo, Kvernadze

We say: Sassuolo 2-1 Frosinone

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