Transfer news and rumours today: Chelsea battle Premier League rivals for £85m rated star, Everton strike striker agreement

Premier League heavyweights Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa are reportedly locked in a fierce three-way battle to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane before Tuesday's transfer deadline.

The 20-year-old Cameroon international arrived in Germany last summer from Spanish second-tier outfit Albacete for a modest €5.25m (£4.5m) fee.

The youngster quickly established himself at the BayArena, registering seven goals and nine assists in his debut campaign before scoring off the bench in both of Leverkusen's opening competitive fixtures this season.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle are currently scouring the market and view the striker as ideal attacking support for Yoane Wissa.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have already made a direct approach as they look for depth options to support Nicolas Jackson, who is expected to be their main No. 9 after Ollie Watkins's departure.

Chelsea also consider the youngster a perfect fit for their ongoing strategy of acquiring premium, high-upside talent.

However, prying Kofane away from the German top flight will prove exceptionally difficult given his long-term contract running until 2029.

Leverkusen remain incredibly firm on retaining their crucial prospect and will demand an astronomical €100m (£85.7m) valuation to even consider a late sale.

Everton strike agreement for World Cup 2026 star

© Imago / IMAGO / Belga

According to Fabrizio Romano, Everton have struck an agreement with Monaco for striker Folarin Balogun as the Merseyside outfit scramble for attacking reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline.

The proposed deal will see the Toffees shell out an initial €45m (£38.6) fee, with a potential €5m (£4.3m) in performance-related add-ons alongside a sell-on clause for the Ligue 1 side.

David Moyes has long earmarked the forward line as an urgent area of need, making the 25-year-old United States international his primary target to lead the line.

Monaco have officially greenlit the transfer, clearing the former Arsenal man to negotiate personal terms with Everton chiefs.

Balogun arrives in blistering form, having notched 19 goals across all competitions last season and another three at the 2026 World Cup.

Should personal terms be signed off without a hitch, the American forward will land on Merseyside eager to prove a point in English football following his previous exit from North London.

Ex-Chelsea man likely to return to Premier League

© Imago

Fikayo Tomori is increasingly likely to depart AC Milan before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday, concluding a stint that began with his arrival from Chelsea in January 2021.

Despite previously helping the Rossoneri secure a Serie A title, the 28-year-old centre-back has now fallen completely out of favour in the Italian fashion capital.

Head coach Ruben Amorim is believed to have made it abundantly clear that the English defender is entirely absent from his tactical plans for the upcoming campaign.

Consequently, Milan are frantically attempting to streamline their squad and facilitate an immediate departure.

With Tomori entering the final year of his contract, the club hierarchy desperately want to sanction a permanent sale to recoup a transfer fee, reportedly threatening to exile him from the first team if he refuses a move.

According to Sky Sports News, several ambitious Premier League outfits are already circling as they plot a late swoop.

A return to his homeland would offer the defender a fantastic opportunity to utilise his raw pace and tactical intelligence against the relentless physical demands of English football, whilst forcing his way back into the international setup.