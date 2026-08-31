Fulham transfer latest: Premier League club open 'official talks' over deal for Bundesliga midfielder

Fulham have reportedly opened discussions over a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The Cottagers have added three new players to their squad this summer: central midfielder Shea Charles, attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios and striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The west London side are keen to make further additions before Tuesday's transfer deadline, especially after making a disappointing start to the season with consecutive Premier League defeats.

Arbeloa has spoken about adding more balance to his squad, with a new midfielder believed to be one of his targets for the closing stages of the summer window.

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Fulham open Larsson talks

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are pursuing a deal to prise Larsson away from Frankfurt.

The update claims that the Cottagers have opened 'official talks' with Frankfurt over a potential move.

Larsson has missed Frankfurt's first two competitive matches of the season with a muscle injury, but the minor issue will not have any bearing on a possible transfer.

Frankfurt will reportedly demand a fee in the region of €25m (£21.4m) and €30m (£25.7m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

The Sweden international has made 119 competitive appearances in his three years at Frankfurt, contributing 10 goals and seven assists.

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Larsson talks take place amid Angel links

Fulham are also said to be working on a deal to reunite Arbeloa with Real Madrid midfielder Manuel Angel.

However, it is unclear whether they are willing to sign Angel and Larsson, or if they will make a decision on recruiting just one of the two midfield targets.

The Cottagers are also keen to sign a new centre-back, right-back and an attacker before the transfer window slams shut.