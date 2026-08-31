Fulham transfer latest: Premier League club open 'official talks' over deal for Bundesliga midfielder

Fulham have reportedly opened discussions over a potential move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.
The Cottagers have added three new players to their squad this summer: central midfielder Shea Charles, attacking midfielder Cesar Palacios and striker Gonzalo Garcia.
The west London side are keen to make further additions before Tuesday's transfer deadline, especially after making a disappointing start to the season with consecutive Premier League defeats.
Arbeloa has spoken about adding more balance to his squad, with a new midfielder believed to be one of his targets for the closing stages of the summer window.
Fulham open Larsson talks
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fulham are pursuing a deal to prise Larsson away from Frankfurt.
The update claims that the Cottagers have opened 'official talks' with Frankfurt over a potential move.
Larsson has missed Frankfurt's first two competitive matches of the season with a muscle injury, but the minor issue will not have any bearing on a possible transfer.
Frankfurt will reportedly demand a fee in the region of €25m (£21.4m) and €30m (£25.7m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.
The Sweden international has made 119 competitive appearances in his three years at Frankfurt, contributing 10 goals and seven assists.
Larsson talks take place amid Angel links
Fulham are also said to be working on a deal to reunite Arbeloa with Real Madrid midfielder Manuel Angel.
However, it is unclear whether they are willing to sign Angel and Larsson, or if they will make a decision on recruiting just one of the two midfield targets.
The Cottagers are also keen to sign a new centre-back, right-back and an attacker before the transfer window slams shut.