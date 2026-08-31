Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Saka seals three points

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in a hard-fought clash at Villa Park on Monday night.
The first half was a cagey affair in which neither side truly demonstrated much real quality going forward, with Emiliano Buendia's long-range effort, which clipped the top of the crossbar, the only attempt of note.
Arsenal made a brighter start to the second half and thought they had won a penalty before VAR corrected the decision to a free-kick, but the Gunners took the lead just minutes later when Bukayo Saka bundled home from close range.
The Gunners continued to dictate the tempo for much of the remainder of the match and ultimately strolled to the 1-0 victory, with the Villans finishing the game without registering a shot on target.
SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT
Arsenal were certainly given a tougher test, and expectedly so, than their opening fixture against Coventry City.
Aston Villa made it much more difficult for Arsenal to break them down, and the Gunners often looked void of any real creativity, with many of their attacks often breaking down due to a lack of quality or miscommunication.
At the other end, however, it was vintage Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's side denying Aston Villa any real attacking joy, highlighted by the Villans creating just 0.31 expected goals (xG) and failing to muster a single shot on target.
While it was not the type of match that will go down in Arsenal folklore, fans will be pleased to know their side are still capable of grinding out the type of results that led them to the Premier League title last season.
ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS
Bukayo Saka goal vs. Aston Villa (59th min, Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal)
"It's a brilliant goal, it really is" ?— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2026
Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead at Villa Park! pic.twitter.com/aV7DA8cARL
Saka gives Arsenal the lead!
Cristhian Mosquera picks out a brilliant pass between the lines to Eberechi Eze, who plays it through to Riccardo Calafiori.
Calafiori slides and knocks the ball into the middle of the six-yard box, and Saka is there to bundle into the back of the net from close range.
MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA
August 31, 2026
In a game that was often lacking real quality in the final third, Saka delivered the decisive moment of the match, and that is enough to make him our man of the match.
The Arsenal defenders also deserve credit, producing another dominant display at the back to deny Aston Villa any success going forward.
ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS
Possession: Aston Villa 39%-61% Arsenal
Shots: Aston Villa 7-7 Arsenal
Shots on target: Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal
Corners: Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal
Fouls: Aston Villa 17-6 Arsenal
BEST STATS
250 - Mikel Arteta tonight becomes the second person to both play (284) and manage (250) at least 250 Premier League games, along with Mark Hughes (played 297, managed 466).— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2026
Landmark. pic.twitter.com/i3DRIzjNzB
5 - Riccardo Calafiori's last five Premier League goal involvements for Arsenal:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2026
MD1 in 2025-26 - goal vs Man Utd
MD2 in 2025-26 - two assists vs Leeds
MD1 in 2026-27 - assist vs Coventry
MD2 in 2026-27 - assist vs Aston Villa
Repeat. pic.twitter.com/EJ3xtVB27H
WHAT NEXT?
Aston Villa will travel to the MKM Stadium to take on newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday evening.
Meanwhile, Arsenal will take on London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.