Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Saka seals three points

Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in a hard-fought clash at Villa Park on Monday night.

The first half was a cagey affair in which neither side truly demonstrated much real quality going forward, with Emiliano Buendia's long-range effort, which clipped the top of the crossbar, the only attempt of note.

Arsenal made a brighter start to the second half and thought they had won a penalty before VAR corrected the decision to a free-kick, but the Gunners took the lead just minutes later when Bukayo Saka bundled home from close range.

The Gunners continued to dictate the tempo for much of the remainder of the match and ultimately strolled to the 1-0 victory, with the Villans finishing the game without registering a shot on target.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Arsenal were certainly given a tougher test, and expectedly so, than their opening fixture against Coventry City.

Aston Villa made it much more difficult for Arsenal to break them down, and the Gunners often looked void of any real creativity, with many of their attacks often breaking down due to a lack of quality or miscommunication.

At the other end, however, it was vintage Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta's side denying Aston Villa any real attacking joy, highlighted by the Villans creating just 0.31 expected goals (xG) and failing to muster a single shot on target.

While it was not the type of match that will go down in Arsenal folklore, fans will be pleased to know their side are still capable of grinding out the type of results that led them to the Premier League title last season.

ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Bukayo Saka goal vs. Aston Villa (59th min, Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal)

"It's a brilliant goal, it really is" ?



Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal the lead at Villa Park! pic.twitter.com/aV7DA8cARL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 31, 2026

Saka gives Arsenal the lead!

Cristhian Mosquera picks out a brilliant pass between the lines to Eberechi Eze, who plays it through to Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori slides and knocks the ball into the middle of the six-yard box, and Saka is there to bundle into the back of the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BUKAYO SAKA

In a game that was often lacking real quality in the final third, Saka delivered the decisive moment of the match, and that is enough to make him our man of the match.

The Arsenal defenders also deserve credit, producing another dominant display at the back to deny Aston Villa any success going forward.

ASTON VILLA VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Aston Villa 39%-61% Arsenal

Shots: Aston Villa 7-7 Arsenal

Shots on target: Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal

Corners: Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

Fouls: Aston Villa 17-6 Arsenal

BEST STATS

250 - Mikel Arteta tonight becomes the second person to both play (284) and manage (250) at least 250 Premier League games, along with Mark Hughes (played 297, managed 466).



Landmark. pic.twitter.com/i3DRIzjNzB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2026

5 - Riccardo Calafiori's last five Premier League goal involvements for Arsenal:



MD1 in 2025-26 - goal vs Man Utd

MD2 in 2025-26 - two assists vs Leeds

MD1 in 2026-27 - assist vs Coventry

MD2 in 2026-27 - assist vs Aston Villa



Repeat. pic.twitter.com/EJ3xtVB27H — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Aston Villa will travel to the MKM Stadium to take on newly-promoted Hull City on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will take on London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.