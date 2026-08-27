Preview: Notts County vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Notts County will be looking to pick up their first win when they welcome Burton Albion to Meadow Lane on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 15th in the League One table, while the visitors are seventh.

Match preview

Notts County have made a solid start to the new season, which is their first back in League One since 2015 following their promotion from League Two.

After starting the campaign with a defeat on penalties to Burnley in the EFL Cup, Notts County have drawn with Leicester City and Luton Town in their first two league matches.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw against Luton, head coach Martin Paterson felt his side "gave a great account of ourselves" but admitted he "wants more".

It is worth noting that Notts County have never lost to Burton, although they have only met four times across all competitions.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Burton are also unbeaten in the league so far this season, having drawn 1-1 with Stevenage and picked up a 2-1 win over Leicester.

Those are two impressive results for the Brewers given Stevenage reached the playoffs last season and Leicester were in the Championship.

Speaking after the victory over Leicester, head coach Gary Bowyer branded his side's performance "fantastic" and hailed their "spirit and togetherness".

Bowyer will be keen for Burton to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash with Notts County, which will be the first time the two clubs have met in the league since 2009.

Notts County League One form:

Notts County form (all competitions):

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Darius Lipsiuc is a doubt for Notts County after he was involved in a clash of heads against Luton and Matt Baker could replace him in the starting lineup.

Luka Smyth and Callum Roberts are expected to continue up front, with Ollie Cooper, Scott Robertson and Jack Evans likely to start in midfield.

Burton are expected to continue with the same side that beat Leicester, with Matthew Dennis set to lead the line ahead of Kegs Chauke and Charlie Webster.

George Evans and Sulyman Krubally are likely to continue in midfield.

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Tsaroulla, Gibbons, Ness, Bedeau, Lipsiuc; Cooper, Robertson, Evans; Smyth, Roberts

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Delap, Tilt; Lofthouse, Evans, Krubally, Armer; Chauke, Webster; Dennis

We say: Notts County 1-1 Burton Albion

Both sides have made good starts to the season and we are expecting a close, hard-fought clash on Saturday.

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