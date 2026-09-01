Man City transfer news LIVE: £65m Iliman Ndiaye agreement, Jack Grealish to Everton, latest Deadline Day updates

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Manchester City transfer news blog on Deadline Day!

The Sky Blues have already spent big throughout the summer, but at least one more mega-money deal is set to go through before 11pm strikes.

Stay entirely up to date with the latest Man City done deals and rumours with our social-led live blog below!

Today's Man City transfer headlines

Man City transfer news today: What's happening on Deadline Day?

Manchester City have turned their attention to Everton's Iliman Ndiaye after Liverpool rejected an £80m bid for Cody Gakpo, with reports suggesting the two outfits have reached a club-to-club agreement over a £65m deal.

That development has derailed Tottenham Hotspur's own deal for Ndiaye, which had been agreed in principle alongside a separate move sending Richarlison to Everton.

City are understood to value Ndiaye at around £60m, having lacked a natural wide option among their substitutes during last week's win over Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, City have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Allan for £34.2m, the 22-year-old acting as a direct Savinho successor.

Jack Grealish is understood to have agreed a season-long loan return to Everton, his preferred destination ahead of Sunderland, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The move means Grealish has likely played his final game for City, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

City have also agreed to loan out teenage winger Jeremy Monga to Championship side Swansea City, just weeks after signing him from Leicester City for around £10m.

Enzo Maresca's rebuild has continued to take shape following the earlier exits of Savio and Omar Marmoush to Tottenham, with City's interest in Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez also still ongoing.